52nd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship gets underway today

The three-day 52nd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship returns to a familiar site at Beatrice Country Club starting today.
The championship was last hosted by the club in 2014 when Omaha’s Alex Schaake won by an incredible 14 strokes for his first of three straight titles. This year also marks the first time the girls’ and boys’ events are being run separately since 2007, with the Nebraska Girls’ Amateur Championship playing a week later at the same venue. A strong field of 89 players will compete in the 2019 Nebraska Junior Amateur, including the defending champion, Jason Kolbas of Lincoln. The championship features 54 holes of stroke play, with a cut to the low 40 scores and ties following the second round. Among the competitors include Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes, Jake Kluver, & John Canham; Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes; Wayne’s Tanner Walling; Oakland’s Ian Lundquist; Hooper’s Jake Hagerbaumer; Plainview’ Jake Lingenfelter; Columbus’ Shane Hess, Bryce Vuncannon, & Seth Vuncannon; and Wisner’s Rockney Peck.