NCA All-Star Basketball games held on Monday night; Volleyball to be held on Tuesday
Mr.nutnuchit Phutsawagung / EyeE

The Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star basketball games were held last night at Lincoln North Star High School. 

In the boys’ game, the ‘Blues’ outscored the ‘Reds’ 116-107 in double overtime.  In the girls contest, the ‘Reds’ defeated the ‘Blues’ 78-63.  Among the Northeast Nebraska representatives include Pierce’ Maggie Brahmer, Columbus Lakeview’s Gracie Borer, West Point-Beemer’s Sierra Kile, West Holt’s Carlie Wetzel, and South Sioux City’s Marybeth Rasmussen, McKenna Sims, & coach Molly Hornbeck for the ‘Blues’.  Wetzel led the ‘Blues’ with 16 points.  The Volleyball All-Star Match will be held this evening at Lincoln North Star at 6:00.  Competing for the ‘Red’ team will be Humphrey’s Taya Beller and Stanton’s Bree Burtwistle while Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Maddie Wieseler will represent the ‘Blue’.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 23, 2019

The independent Atlantic League is so happy with "robot umpires" that it will continue using the system for the rest of the season, according to ESPN.  The league became the first American professional baseball league to let a computer call balls and strikes at its all-star game earlier this…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 22, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 22, 2019

The Baseball Hall of Fame now includes pitchers Mariano Rivera, Mike Mussina, Lee Smith and the late Roy Halladay, along with designated hitters Edgar Martinez and Harold Baines.  The six were inducted at Cooperstown on a sizzling Sunday in upstate New York.  Naturally, Rivera closed the cer…