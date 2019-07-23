NCA All-Star Basketball games held on Monday night; Volleyball to be held on Tuesday

The Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star basketball games were held last night at Lincoln North Star High School.
In the boys’ game, the ‘Blues’ outscored the ‘Reds’ 116-107 in double overtime. In the girls contest, the ‘Reds’ defeated the ‘Blues’ 78-63. Among the Northeast Nebraska representatives include Pierce’ Maggie Brahmer, Columbus Lakeview’s Gracie Borer, West Point-Beemer’s Sierra Kile, West Holt’s Carlie Wetzel, and South Sioux City’s Marybeth Rasmussen, McKenna Sims, & coach Molly Hornbeck for the ‘Blues’. Wetzel led the ‘Blues’ with 16 points. The Volleyball All-Star Match will be held this evening at Lincoln North Star at 6:00. Competing for the ‘Red’ team will be Humphrey’s Taya Beller and Stanton’s Bree Burtwistle while Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Maddie Wieseler will represent the ‘Blue’.