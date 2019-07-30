Monday's State Baseball Tournament Scoreboard

Class ‘B’ Seniors State Baseball Tournament at Gering

Hickman routed McCook 13-1

Bennington eliminated Wakefield 8-5

Alliance outslugged Springfield 10-8

Class ‘C’ Seniors State Baseball Tournament at Syracuse

Bruning/Davenport/Shickley completed a rain-suspended win from Sunday over Hartington 8-7

Dannebrog/Cairo/Boelus rallied past Pender 3-2

Syracuse eliminated Hartington 4-3

Pender shutout Valentine 8-0

Dannebrog/Cairo/Boelus clipped Bruning/Davenport/Shickley 4-3

At the Class ‘B’ American Legion State Tournament at Gering, Springfield battles Hickman at 5:00 and Alliance plays Bennington at 8:00.  At the Class ‘C’ State Tournament at Syracuse, Pender meets Bruning/Davenport/Shickley at 5:00 and Dannebrog/Cairo/Boelus faces the host team at 8:00.

