Monday's State Baseball Tournament Scoreboard

Class ‘B’ Seniors State Baseball Tournament at Gering
Hickman routed McCook 13-1
Bennington eliminated Wakefield 8-5
Alliance outslugged Springfield 10-8
Class ‘C’ Seniors State Baseball Tournament at Syracuse
Bruning/Davenport/Shickley completed a rain-suspended win from Sunday over Hartington 8-7
Dannebrog/Cairo/Boelus rallied past Pender 3-2
Syracuse eliminated Hartington 4-3
Pender shutout Valentine 8-0
Dannebrog/Cairo/Boelus clipped Bruning/Davenport/Shickley 4-3
At the Class ‘B’ American Legion State Tournament at Gering, Springfield battles Hickman at 5:00 and Alliance plays Bennington at 8:00. At the Class ‘C’ State Tournament at Syracuse, Pender meets Bruning/Davenport/Shickley at 5:00 and Dannebrog/Cairo/Boelus faces the host team at 8:00.