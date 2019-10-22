Monday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

Volleyball
Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-10, 25-18
Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-18
Bellevue West def. Bellevue East, 25-16, 25-16
Boyd County def. North Central, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23
Cedar Bluffs def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-14, 25-9
Chadron def. Hot Springs, S.D., 25-5, 25-8, 25-6
Creek Valley def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-23
Elkhorn Valley def. Santee, 25-4, 25-11, 25-8
Elm Creek def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-23, 25-14
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 19-25, 26-24, 25-23
Heartland def. Centennial, 26-24, 25-17
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Sterling, 25-8, 25-13
Lawrence-Nelson def. Kenesaw, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17
Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-22
Milford def. Fillmore Central, 14-25, 25-20, 25-16
Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-9, 25-9
Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-19, 25-7
Mitchell def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-18
Neligh-Oakdale def. West Holt, 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 24-26, 15-12
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-18, 28-26
Plattsmouth def. Auburn, 25-18, 25-21, 28-30, 22-25, 15-7
Southern def. Friend, 25-8, 25-13
Southern def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-21, 25-22
Sterling def. Lewiston, 25-13, 25-18
Stuart def. Elkhorn Valley, 14-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-7
Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14
Tri County def. Pawnee City, 25-22, 25-14
West Point-Beemer def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-20, 27-25
Crossroads Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23
Giltner def. Meridian, 25-15, 28-26, 22-25, 25-13
Frontier Conference Tournament
College View Academy def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22
Heartland Lutheran def. Parkview Christian, 25-11, 25-14
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. College View Academy, 25-21, 25-15, 25-11
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Parkview Christian, 25-5, 25-7, 25-10
Parkview Christian def. Whiting, Iowa, 27-25, 12-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-13
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
Fremont def. Grand Island, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, 25-15
Lincoln High def. Lincoln North Star, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-15, 25-11
Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-18, 25-23
Ponca def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-23
Ponca def. Winside, 25-16, 29-27, 25-15
Wakefield-Allen def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-17
Wausa def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22
Emerson-Hubbard def. Walthill, 22-25, 25-23, 21-25, 24-26
Bloomfield def. Creighton, 12-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-9
Homer def. Winnebago, 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 23-25, 15-9
Winside def. Randolph, 2-0
Wynot def. Wakefield-Allen, 25-22, 25-18
Metro Conference Tournament
Omaha Northwest def. Elkhorn South, 9-25, 9-25
Millard North def. Millard West, 25-22, 25-22
Millard South def. Omaha Central, 25-13, 25-15
Mid-State Conference Tournament
Play-In
Boone Central def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 13-25, 15-13
First Round
Battle Creek def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Guardian Angels, 26-24, 25-20, 25-19
Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-7, 25-16, 25-17
Wayne def. Boone Central, 25-13, 25-15, 25-20
Republican Plains Athletic Conference Tournament
Alma def. Southwest, 25-19, 21-25, 22-25, 25-13, 15-11
Bertrand def. Alma, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21
Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-9, 25-9
Cambridge def. Medicine Valley, 25-14, 25-15, 24-26, 25-19
Dundy County-Stratton def. Wallace, 25-21, 24-26, 26-24, 25-15
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-8, 25-15, 25-11
Southern Valley def. Cambridge, 25-8, 25-15, 25-13
Wauneta-Palisade def. Hitchcock County, 25-13, 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-13
Wauneta-Palisade def. Paxton, 25-7, 25-16, 25-9
Southern Nebraska Conference (SNC) Tournament
Sandy Creek def. Sutton, 12-25, 25-13, 25-18
Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-7, 25-10
First Round
David City def. Fairbury, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18
Superior def. David City, 25-9, 25-1
Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Third Place
Franklin def. Blue Hill, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22