Monday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

     Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-10, 25-18

     Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-18

     Bellevue West def. Bellevue East, 25-16, 25-16

     Boyd County def. North Central, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23

     Cedar Bluffs def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-14, 25-9

     Chadron def. Hot Springs, S.D., 25-5, 25-8, 25-6

     Creek Valley def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-23

     Elkhorn Valley def. Santee, 25-4, 25-11, 25-8

     Elm Creek def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-23, 25-14

     Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 19-25, 26-24, 25-23

     Heartland def. Centennial, 26-24, 25-17

     Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Sterling, 25-8, 25-13

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Kenesaw, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17

     Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-22

     Milford def. Fillmore Central, 14-25, 25-20, 25-16

     Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-9, 25-9

     Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-19, 25-7

     Mitchell def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-18

     Neligh-Oakdale def. West Holt, 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 24-26, 15-12

     Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-18, 28-26

     Plattsmouth def. Auburn, 25-18, 25-21, 28-30, 22-25, 15-7

     Southern def. Friend, 25-8, 25-13

     Southern def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-21, 25-22

     Sterling def. Lewiston, 25-13, 25-18

     Stuart def. Elkhorn Valley, 14-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-7

     Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14

     Tri County def. Pawnee City, 25-22, 25-14

     West Point-Beemer def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-20, 27-25

 Crossroads Conference Tournament

 Semifinal

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23

     Giltner def. Meridian, 25-15, 28-26, 22-25, 25-13

 Frontier Conference Tournament

     College View Academy def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22

     Heartland Lutheran def. Parkview Christian, 25-11, 25-14

     Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. College View Academy, 25-21, 25-15, 25-11

     Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Parkview Christian, 25-5, 25-7, 25-10

     Parkview Christian def. Whiting, Iowa, 27-25, 12-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-13

 Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament

     Fremont def. Grand Island, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, 25-15

     Lincoln High def. Lincoln North Star, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22

     Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-15, 25-11

 Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-18, 25-23

     Ponca def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-23

     Ponca def. Winside, 25-16, 29-27, 25-15

     Wakefield-Allen def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-17

     Wausa def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22

     Emerson-Hubbard def. Walthill, 22-25, 25-23, 21-25, 24-26

     Bloomfield def. Creighton, 12-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-9

     Homer def. Winnebago, 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 23-25, 15-9

     Winside def. Randolph, 2-0

     Wynot def. Wakefield-Allen, 25-22, 25-18

 Metro Conference Tournament

     Omaha Northwest def. Elkhorn South, 9-25, 9-25

     Millard North def. Millard West, 25-22, 25-22

     Millard South def. Omaha Central, 25-13, 25-15

 Mid-State Conference Tournament

 Play-In

     Boone Central def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 13-25, 15-13

 First Round

     Battle Creek def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14

     Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Guardian Angels, 26-24, 25-20, 25-19

     Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-7, 25-16, 25-17

     Wayne def. Boone Central, 25-13, 25-15, 25-20

 Republican Plains Athletic Conference Tournament

     Alma def. Southwest, 25-19, 21-25, 22-25, 25-13, 15-11

     Bertrand def. Alma, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21

     Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-9, 25-9

     Cambridge def. Medicine Valley, 25-14, 25-15, 24-26, 25-19

     Dundy County-Stratton def. Wallace, 25-21, 24-26, 26-24, 25-15

     Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-8, 25-15, 25-11

     Southern Valley def. Cambridge, 25-8, 25-15, 25-13

     Wauneta-Palisade def. Hitchcock County, 25-13, 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-13

     Wauneta-Palisade def. Paxton, 25-7, 25-16, 25-9

 Southern Nebraska Conference (SNC) Tournament

     Sandy Creek def. Sutton, 12-25, 25-13, 25-18

     Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-7, 25-10

 First Round

     David City def. Fairbury, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18

     Superior def. David City, 25-9, 25-1

 Twin Valley Conference Tournament

 Third Place

     Franklin def. Blue Hill, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22

