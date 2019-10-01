Monday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL
Grand Island Northwest def. Columbus, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19
Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Bryan, 25-5, 25-5, 25-10
Smith Center, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-5, 25-11
Winside def. Pender, 25-15, 25-16
Bayard Triangular
Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-17
Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-14
Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-17, 18-25, 25-15
Freeman Triangular
Auburn def. Freeman, 25-20, 25-22
Auburn def. Conestoga, 25-18, 25-19
Freeman def. Conestoga, 25-6, 25-10
Horton, Kan.Triangular
Falls City def. Horton, Kan., 26-24, 25-15
Neligh-Oakdale Triangular
Neligh-Oakdale def. St. Mary's, 29-27, 28-26
Neligh-Oakdale def. Stuart, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16
Stuart def. St. Mary's, 25-17, 25-20
Wahoo Triangular
Douglas County West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-11, 25-18, 25-22
Wahoo def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 27-25, 25-9
Wahoo def. Douglas County West, 25-3, 26-24, 25-18