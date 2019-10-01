Monday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard
     Grand Island Northwest def. Columbus, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19

     Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21

     Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Bryan, 25-5, 25-5, 25-10

     Smith Center, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-5, 25-11

     Winside def. Pender, 25-15, 25-16

 Bayard Triangular

     Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-17

     Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-14

     Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-17, 18-25, 25-15

 Freeman Triangular

     Auburn def. Freeman, 25-20, 25-22

     Auburn def. Conestoga, 25-18, 25-19

     Freeman def. Conestoga, 25-6, 25-10

 Horton, Kan.Triangular

     Falls City def. Horton, Kan., 26-24, 25-15

 Neligh-Oakdale Triangular

     Neligh-Oakdale def. St. Mary's, 29-27, 28-26

     Neligh-Oakdale def. Stuart, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16

     Stuart def. St. Mary's, 25-17, 25-20

 Wahoo Triangular

     Douglas County West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-11, 25-18, 25-22

     Wahoo def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 27-25, 25-9

     Wahoo def. Douglas County West, 25-3, 26-24, 25-18

