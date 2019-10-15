Monday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard
Dan Thornberg / EyeEm

 Volleyball

    

     Arcadia-Loup City def. Wood River, 25-13, 25-22, 25-18

     Centura def. Ravenna, 25-11, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12

     Creighton def. Bloomfield, 25-15, 17-25, 25-18

     Creighton def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 22-25, 25-20

     Crofton def. Wausa, 25-17, 25-15

     Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-15, 20-25, 25-13

     Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20

     Ord def. Gibbon, 25-19, 25-11, 25-20

     Tri County def. Sterling, 25-18, 25-19

     Wausa def. Santee, 25-6, 25-5

 East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

 Play In

     Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 30-28, 25-16

     Palmyra def. Freeman, 25-21, 17-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-9

     Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-17, 25-23

 First Round

     Auburn def. Johnson County Central, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22

     Louisville def. Yutan, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13

     Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-7, 25-6, 25-14

     Mead def. Palmyra, 25-18, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18

 Fort Kearny Conference Tournament

 Play-In

     Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-17

     Ansley-Litchfield def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-22

 Quarterfinal

     Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23

     Elm Creek def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 21-25, 25-21, 25-11

     Overton def. Amherst, 25-13, 25-14

     Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-13, 25-8

 Potter-Dix Triangular

     Garden County def. Wallace, 23-25, 25-19, 25-11

     Garden County def. Potter-Dix, 25-18, 25-17

     Potter-Dix def. Wallace, 25-22, 25-23

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The Nebraska football team will play Illinois in Dublin, Ireland, to open the 2021 season, the second game in a five-game series of college football games on the Emerald Isle.  Athletic directors Bill Moos of Nebraska and Josh Whitman of Illinois announced the game yesterday.  It's set for A…

Husker football to play overseas in 2021

Husker football to play overseas in 2021

The Nebraska football team will play Illinois in Dublin, Ireland, to open the 2021 season, the second game in a five-game series of college football games on the Emerald Isle. 