Monday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

Volleyball
Arcadia-Loup City def. Wood River, 25-13, 25-22, 25-18
Centura def. Ravenna, 25-11, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12
Creighton def. Bloomfield, 25-15, 17-25, 25-18
Creighton def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 22-25, 25-20
Crofton def. Wausa, 25-17, 25-15
Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-15, 20-25, 25-13
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20
Ord def. Gibbon, 25-19, 25-11, 25-20
Tri County def. Sterling, 25-18, 25-19
Wausa def. Santee, 25-6, 25-5
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Play In
Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 30-28, 25-16
Palmyra def. Freeman, 25-21, 17-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-9
Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-17, 25-23
First Round
Auburn def. Johnson County Central, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22
Louisville def. Yutan, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13
Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-7, 25-6, 25-14
Mead def. Palmyra, 25-18, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18
Fort Kearny Conference Tournament
Play-In
Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-17
Ansley-Litchfield def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-22
Quarterfinal
Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23
Elm Creek def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 21-25, 25-21, 25-11
Overton def. Amherst, 25-13, 25-14
Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-13, 25-8
Potter-Dix Triangular
Garden County def. Wallace, 23-25, 25-19, 25-11
Garden County def. Potter-Dix, 25-18, 25-17
Potter-Dix def. Wallace, 25-22, 25-23