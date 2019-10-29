Monday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

Volleyball
Subdistrict C1-1
Semifinal
Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 18-25, 15-6
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Concordia, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17
Subdistrict C1-2
Semifinal
Ashland-Greenwood def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-8, 25-7
Louisville def. Boys Town, 25-6, 25-9, 25-6
Subdistrict C1-3
Semifinal
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-15, 20-25, 18-25, 16-14
Wakefield-Allen def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-15, 25-21
Subdistrict C1-4
David City def. Arlington, 22-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 16-14
Semifinal
North Bend Central def. Douglas County West, 25-15, 15-25, 25-14, 25-19
Wahoo def. David City, 25-14, 25-14, 25-14
Subdistrict C1-5
Lincoln Christian def. Raymond Central, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16
Semifinal
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 22-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 15-9
Milford def. Malcolm, 21-25, 25-16, 27-25, 22-25, 15-12
Subdistrict C1-6
Wilber-Clatonia def. Falls City, 17-25, 14-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-10
Semifinal
Auburn def. Fairbury, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18
Syracuse def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-9, 25-6, 25-9
Subdistrict C1-7
Semifinal
Battle Creek def. Norfolk Catholic, 18-25, 25-13, 27-25, 25-17
Wayne def. Pierce, 25-3, 25-16, 25-22
Subdistrict C1-8
Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Central City, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19
Semifinal
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-12, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17
St. Paul def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-18, 25-14, 25-8
Subdistrict C1-9
Ord def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22
Semifinal
Broken Bow def. Ord, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17
O'Neill def. Valentine, 25-22, 25-22, 27-25
Subdistrict C1-10
Minden def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15
Semifinal
Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 19-25, 25-19, 28-26, 21-25, 15-13
Minden def. Southern Valley, 20-25, 16-25, 25-15, 25-14, 15-6
Subdistrict C1-11
Semifinal
Chase County def. Cozad, 25-8, 25-19, 25-13
Gothenburg def. Hershey, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16
Subdistrict C1-12
Semifinal
Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-14, 25-10, 25-10
Ogallala def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-17, 26-24
Subdistrict C2-1
Semifinal
Elmwood-Murdock def. Palmyra, 25-22, 26-24, 25-21
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14
Subdistrict C2-2
Yutan def. Tekamah-Herman, 23-25, 25-13, 25-15, 26-24
Semifinal
Mead def. Yutan, 25-15, 30-28, 25-16
Oakland-Craig def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-12, 25-16, 25-14
Subdistrict C2-3
Semifinal
Freeman def. Southern, 25-22, 25-14, 25-21
Johnson County Central def. Tri County, 25-19, 25-23, 25-9
Subdistrict C2-4
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Homer, 25-9, 25-19, 25-16
Semifinal
Ponca def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-10, 26-24, 22-25, 25-20
Wisner-Pilger def. Guardian Angels, 25-23, 25-18, 15-25, 25-19
Subdistrict C2-5
Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15
Stanton def. Howells/Dodge, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19
Semifinal
Lutheran High Northeast def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19
Subdistrict C2-6
Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19
Semifinal
Bishop Neumann def. Aquinas, 25-16, 18-25, 25-20, 25-13
Cross County def. Centennial, 14-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-23
Subdistrict C2-7
Crofton def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15
Semifinal
North Central def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22
Summerland def. Crofton, 25-19, 25-15, 25-8
Subdistrict C2-8
Sutton def. Sandy Creek, 25-22, 25-7, 25-20
Semifinal
Fillmore Central def. Thayer Central, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20
Superior def. Sutton, 25-23, 25-11, 25-19
Subdistrict C2-9
Semifinal
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-13, 25-12
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-5, 25-17
Subdistrict C2-10
Ravenna def. Wood River, 25-23, 25-22, 29-27
Semifinal
Arcadia-Loup City def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-14, 25-21
Centura def. Burwell, 25-17, 25-27, 25-14, 25-15
Subdistrict C2-11
Semifinal
Elm Creek def. Hi-Line, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22
South Loup def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-17, 27-25
Subdistrict C2-12
Semifinal
Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-17, 25-14
Morrill def. Bayard, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21
Subdistrict D1-1
Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 25-20, 19-25, 29-27, 25-18
Semifinal
Archbishop Bergan def. Walthill, 25-8, 25-14, 25-6
Pender def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-8, 25-10, 25-18
Subdistrict D1-2
Semifinal
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14
Johnson-Brock def. Weeping Water, 25-4, 25-6, 25-13
Subdistrict D1-3
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Wausa, 19-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-7
Semifinal
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-9, 25-7, 25-10
Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-16, 25-13, 25-9
Subdistrict D1-4
Osmond def. Plainview, 25-21, 25-17, 27-25
Semifinal
Elkhorn Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 22-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Osmond, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15
Subdistrict D1-5
Semifinal
CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-18, 25-11, 25-15
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Central Valley, 25-23, 21-25, 25-14, 25-17
Subdistrict D1-6
Palmer def. East Butler, 25-21, 25-13, 23-25, 25-7
Semifinal
Fullerton def. Palmer, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17
Twin River def. High Plains Community, 25-18, 25-19, 27-25
Subdistrict D1-7
Deshler def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-18, 25-12
Semifinal
Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-16, 25-13, 25-16
Meridian def. Heartland, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-12
Subdistrict D1-8
Semifinal
Ansley-Litchfield def. Amherst, 25-22, 24-26, 22-25, 25-22, 18-16
Pleasanton def. Shelton, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15
Subdistrict D1-9
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-14, 28-26, 28-26
Semifinal
Axtell def. Franklin, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17
Kenesaw def. Alma, 23-25, 15-25, 25-18, 25-21, 20-18
Subdistrict D1-10
Semifinal
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-8, 25-4, 25-18
Overton def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24
Subdistrict D1-11
Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17
Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13
Semifinal
Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 27-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17
Subdistrict D1-12
Semifinal
Perkins County def. South Platte, 25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 25-22
Sutherland def. Kimball, 25-5, 25-22, 25-14
Subdistrict D2-2
Semifinal
Winside def. Randolph, 25-12, 25-20, 25-14
Wynot def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-9, 25-6, 25-5
Subdistrict D2-3
Osceola def. Friend, 25-15, 25-10, 25-15
Semifinal
Exeter/Milligan def. Osceola, 25-14, 25-15, 25-23
Nebraska Lutheran def. Dorchester, 8-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 15-12
Subdistrict D2-4
Semifinal
St. Mary's def. Bloomfield, 16-25, 25-21, 25-17, 20-25, 15-6
Stuart def. Santee, 25-11, 25-4, 25-6
Subdistrict D2-5
Semifinal
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-2, 25-2, 25-7
Riverside def. Spalding Academy, 25-11, 25-10, 25-10
Subdistrict D2-6
Giltner def. Hampton, 25-11, 25-19, 25-11
Semifinal
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23
Lawrence-Nelson def. Giltner, 25-11, 15-25, 25-18, 25-15
Subdistrict D2-7
Heartland Lutheran def. Elba, 25-11, 25-7, 25-6
Semifinal
Anselmo-Merna def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-18, 25-19, 25-12
Twin Loup def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 16-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-23
Subdistrict D2-8
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Red Cloud, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17
Semifinal
Bertrand def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-9, 25-13, 25-13
Silver Lake def. Loomis, 25-13, 26-24, 25-16
Subdistrict D2-9
Semifinal
Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21
Mullen def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16
Subdistrict D2-10
Wallace def. Paxton, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17
Semifinal
Brady def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20
Wauneta-Palisade def. Wallace, 25-14, 25-18, 25-10
Subdistrict D2-11
Semifinal
Cody-Kilgore def. Hay Springs, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14
Sioux County def. Crawford, 20-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-21
Subdistrict D2-12
Creek Valley def. Potter-Dix, 9-25, 25-21, 25-9, 25-17
Semifinal
Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17
Leyton def. Minatare, 23-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 15-8