Monday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

 Volleyball

 

Subdistrict C1-1

 Semifinal

     Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 18-25, 15-6

     Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Concordia, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17

 Subdistrict C1-2

 Semifinal

     Ashland-Greenwood def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-8, 25-7

     Louisville def. Boys Town, 25-6, 25-9, 25-6

 Subdistrict C1-3

 Semifinal

     Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-15, 20-25, 18-25, 16-14

     Wakefield-Allen def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-15, 25-21

 Subdistrict C1-4

     David City def. Arlington, 22-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 16-14

 Semifinal

     North Bend Central def. Douglas County West, 25-15, 15-25, 25-14, 25-19

     Wahoo def. David City, 25-14, 25-14, 25-14

 Subdistrict C1-5

     Lincoln Christian def. Raymond Central, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16

 Semifinal

     Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 22-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 15-9

     Milford def. Malcolm, 21-25, 25-16, 27-25, 22-25, 15-12

 Subdistrict C1-6

     Wilber-Clatonia def. Falls City, 17-25, 14-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-10

 Semifinal

     Auburn def. Fairbury, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18

     Syracuse def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-9, 25-6, 25-9

 Subdistrict C1-7

 Semifinal

     Battle Creek def. Norfolk Catholic, 18-25, 25-13, 27-25, 25-17

     Wayne def. Pierce, 25-3, 25-16, 25-22

 Subdistrict C1-8

     Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Central City, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19

 Semifinal

     Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-12, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17

     St. Paul def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-18, 25-14, 25-8

 Subdistrict C1-9

     Ord def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22

 Semifinal

     Broken Bow def. Ord, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17

     O'Neill def. Valentine, 25-22, 25-22, 27-25

 Subdistrict C1-10

     Minden def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15

 Semifinal

     Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 19-25, 25-19, 28-26, 21-25, 15-13

     Minden def. Southern Valley, 20-25, 16-25, 25-15, 25-14, 15-6

 Subdistrict C1-11

 Semifinal

     Chase County def. Cozad, 25-8, 25-19, 25-13

     Gothenburg def. Hershey, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16

 Subdistrict C1-12

 Semifinal

     Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-14, 25-10, 25-10

     Ogallala def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-17, 26-24

 Subdistrict C2-1

 Semifinal

     Elmwood-Murdock def. Palmyra, 25-22, 26-24, 25-21

     Nebraska City Lourdes def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14

 Subdistrict C2-2

     Yutan def. Tekamah-Herman, 23-25, 25-13, 25-15, 26-24

 Semifinal

     Mead def. Yutan, 25-15, 30-28, 25-16

     Oakland-Craig def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-12, 25-16, 25-14

 Subdistrict C2-3

 Semifinal

     Freeman def. Southern, 25-22, 25-14, 25-21

     Johnson County Central def. Tri County, 25-19, 25-23, 25-9

 Subdistrict C2-4

     Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Homer, 25-9, 25-19, 25-16

 Semifinal

     Ponca def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-10, 26-24, 22-25, 25-20

     Wisner-Pilger def. Guardian Angels, 25-23, 25-18, 15-25, 25-19

 Subdistrict C2-5

     Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15

     Stanton def. Howells/Dodge, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19

 Semifinal

     Lutheran High Northeast def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19

 Subdistrict C2-6

     Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19

 Semifinal

     Bishop Neumann def. Aquinas, 25-16, 18-25, 25-20, 25-13

     Cross County def. Centennial, 14-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-23

 Subdistrict C2-7

     Crofton def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15

 Semifinal

     North Central def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22

     Summerland def. Crofton, 25-19, 25-15, 25-8

 Subdistrict C2-8

     Sutton def. Sandy Creek, 25-22, 25-7, 25-20

 Semifinal

     Fillmore Central def. Thayer Central, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20

     Superior def. Sutton, 25-23, 25-11, 25-19

 Subdistrict C2-9

 Semifinal

     Grand Island Central Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-13, 25-12

     Hastings St. Cecilia def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-5, 25-17

 Subdistrict C2-10

     Ravenna def. Wood River, 25-23, 25-22, 29-27

 Semifinal

     Arcadia-Loup City def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-14, 25-21

     Centura def. Burwell, 25-17, 25-27, 25-14, 25-15

 Subdistrict C2-11

 Semifinal

     Elm Creek def. Hi-Line, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22

     South Loup def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-17, 27-25

 Subdistrict C2-12

 Semifinal

     Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-17, 25-14

     Morrill def. Bayard, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21

 Subdistrict D1-1

     Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 25-20, 19-25, 29-27, 25-18

 Semifinal

     Archbishop Bergan def. Walthill, 25-8, 25-14, 25-6

     Pender def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-8, 25-10, 25-18

 Subdistrict D1-2

 Semifinal

     Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14

     Johnson-Brock def. Weeping Water, 25-4, 25-6, 25-13

 Subdistrict D1-3

     Niobrara/Verdigre def. Wausa, 19-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-7

 Semifinal

     Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-9, 25-7, 25-10

     Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-16, 25-13, 25-9

 Subdistrict D1-4

     Osmond def. Plainview, 25-21, 25-17, 27-25

 Semifinal

     Elkhorn Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 22-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Osmond, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15

 Subdistrict D1-5

 Semifinal

     CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-18, 25-11, 25-15

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Central Valley, 25-23, 21-25, 25-14, 25-17

 Subdistrict D1-6

     Palmer def. East Butler, 25-21, 25-13, 23-25, 25-7

 Semifinal

     Fullerton def. Palmer, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17

     Twin River def. High Plains Community, 25-18, 25-19, 27-25

 Subdistrict D1-7

     Deshler def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-18, 25-12

 Semifinal

     Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-16, 25-13, 25-16

     Meridian def. Heartland, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-12

 Subdistrict D1-8

 Semifinal

     Ansley-Litchfield def. Amherst, 25-22, 24-26, 22-25, 25-22, 18-16

     Pleasanton def. Shelton, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15

 Subdistrict D1-9

     Franklin def. Harvard, 25-14, 28-26, 28-26

 Semifinal

     Axtell def. Franklin, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17

     Kenesaw def. Alma, 23-25, 15-25, 25-18, 25-21, 20-18

 Subdistrict D1-10

 Semifinal

     Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-8, 25-4, 25-18

     Overton def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24

 Subdistrict D1-11

     Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17

     Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13

 Semifinal

     Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 27-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17

 Subdistrict D1-12

 Semifinal

     Perkins County def. South Platte, 25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 25-22

     Sutherland def. Kimball, 25-5, 25-22, 25-14

 Subdistrict D2-2

 Semifinal

     Winside def. Randolph, 25-12, 25-20, 25-14

     Wynot def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-9, 25-6, 25-5

 Subdistrict D2-3

     Osceola def. Friend, 25-15, 25-10, 25-15

 Semifinal

     Exeter/Milligan def. Osceola, 25-14, 25-15, 25-23

     Nebraska Lutheran def. Dorchester, 8-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 15-12

 Subdistrict D2-4

 Semifinal

     St. Mary's def. Bloomfield, 16-25, 25-21, 25-17, 20-25, 15-6

     Stuart def. Santee, 25-11, 25-4, 25-6

 Subdistrict D2-5

 Semifinal

     Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-2, 25-2, 25-7

     Riverside def. Spalding Academy, 25-11, 25-10, 25-10

 Subdistrict D2-6

     Giltner def. Hampton, 25-11, 25-19, 25-11

 Semifinal

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Giltner, 25-11, 15-25, 25-18, 25-15

 Subdistrict D2-7

     Heartland Lutheran def. Elba, 25-11, 25-7, 25-6

 Semifinal

     Anselmo-Merna def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-18, 25-19, 25-12

     Twin Loup def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 16-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-23

 Subdistrict D2-8

     Wilcox-Hildreth def. Red Cloud, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17

 Semifinal

     Bertrand def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-9, 25-13, 25-13

     Silver Lake def. Loomis, 25-13, 26-24, 25-16

 Subdistrict D2-9

 Semifinal

     Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21

     Mullen def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16

 Subdistrict D2-10

     Wallace def. Paxton, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17

 Semifinal

     Brady def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20

     Wauneta-Palisade def. Wallace, 25-14, 25-18, 25-10

 Subdistrict D2-11

 Semifinal

     Cody-Kilgore def. Hay Springs, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14

     Sioux County def. Crawford, 20-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-21

 Subdistrict D2-12

     Creek Valley def. Potter-Dix, 9-25, 25-21, 25-9, 25-17

 Semifinal

     Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17

     Leyton def. Minatare, 23-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 15-8

