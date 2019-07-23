Monday's Area Baseball Scoreboard

           Seniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard

           

           A-6 Tournament at Columbus

            Fremont beat Waverly 5-1

            Grand Island shaded Columbus 4-3

             B-3 Tournament at Blair

            Omaha Roncalli bested Arlington 10-5

            The Elkhorn Mt. Michael Knights eliminated West Point 13-5

            Bennington doubled up Blair 6-3

            B-5 Tournament Championship at O’Neill

            Columbus Lakeview clipped Wakefield 7-6 to force a second championship game

            Wakefield doubled up Columbus Lakeview 8-4 in the second championship game           

           

            C-1 Tournament at Hartington

           

            Hartington outslugged Creighton 10-9

            C-2 Tournament at Wisner

            Hooper/Scribner topped Neligh 6-2

           

            C-6 Tournament at Ravenna

            Ravenna edged Ord 3-2

            Alma topped Overton 8-3

            Twin River doubled up Alma 4-2

            A-6 Juniors Tournament at South Sioux City

           

            Grand Island Five Points eliminated the Columbus Blues 9-2

            Gretna defeated South Sioux City 8-3

            Class ‘C’ Junior State Tournament at Plymouth

           

           Pierce beat Chase County Imperial 4-1

            Shelton/Gibbon eliminated Tri County 8-7

            Syracuse edged Louisville/Weeping Water 3-2

            Palmer/Wolbach/Greeley routed Tekemah/Herman 11-1

      

Seniors Area Baseball Tournaments continue across the state.  At the C-1 Tournament at Hartington, the host team faces Ponca in the championship game at 6:00.  At the C-2 Tournament at Wisner, Pender battles Hooper/Scribner in the championship game at 6:00.  At the C-6 Tournament at Ravenna, the host team battles Twin River in the championship game at 5:30.  At the Class ‘C’ State Juniors Tournament at Plymouth, Pierce tangles with Tekemah/Herman in a 5:00 elimination game.

