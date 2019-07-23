Monday's Area Baseball Scoreboard

Seniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard
A-6 Tournament at Columbus
Fremont beat Waverly 5-1
Grand Island shaded Columbus 4-3
B-3 Tournament at Blair
Omaha Roncalli bested Arlington 10-5
The Elkhorn Mt. Michael Knights eliminated West Point 13-5
Bennington doubled up Blair 6-3
B-5 Tournament Championship at O’Neill
Columbus Lakeview clipped Wakefield 7-6 to force a second championship game
Wakefield doubled up Columbus Lakeview 8-4 in the second championship game
C-1 Tournament at Hartington
Hartington outslugged Creighton 10-9
C-2 Tournament at Wisner
Hooper/Scribner topped Neligh 6-2
C-6 Tournament at Ravenna
Ravenna edged Ord 3-2
Alma topped Overton 8-3
Twin River doubled up Alma 4-2
A-6 Juniors Tournament at South Sioux City
Grand Island Five Points eliminated the Columbus Blues 9-2
Gretna defeated South Sioux City 8-3
Class ‘C’ Junior State Tournament at Plymouth
Pierce beat Chase County Imperial 4-1
Shelton/Gibbon eliminated Tri County 8-7
Syracuse edged Louisville/Weeping Water 3-2
Palmer/Wolbach/Greeley routed Tekemah/Herman 11-1
Seniors Area Baseball Tournaments continue across the state. At the C-1 Tournament at Hartington, the host team faces Ponca in the championship game at 6:00. At the C-2 Tournament at Wisner, Pender battles Hooper/Scribner in the championship game at 6:00. At the C-6 Tournament at Ravenna, the host team battles Twin River in the championship game at 5:30. At the Class ‘C’ State Juniors Tournament at Plymouth, Pierce tangles with Tekemah/Herman in a 5:00 elimination game.