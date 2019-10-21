Mid State Conference Volleyball Tournament gets underway today; Norfolk High hosts Lincoln NE in HAC Tournament

Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, 14-17 Norfolk High hosts 3-27 Lincoln Northeast at 6:00 in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. 

The Mid State Conference Tournament gets underway today.  In matches at Battle Creek, 7-18 Boone Central/Newman Grove takes on 10-13 Crofton in an opening round match at 4:30 with the winner playing 24-4 Wayne in the quarterfinals at 7:30.  The other quarterfinal match has 12-9 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic tangling with 14-10 Hartington Cedar Catholic at 6:00.  In quarterfinal matches at Pierce, 23-4 Battle Creek plays 15-10 O’Neill at 6:00 and 20-4 Norfolk Catholic goes head to head with 9-17 Pierce at 7:30.  Also, the Nebraska-Omaha volleyball team entertains South Dakota State at 7:00.

The eleventh ranked Creighton volleyball team downed Xavier 3-0 to pick up its 16th consecutive victory over the Musketeers, and tenth win in a row overall this fall. 

