The Mid State Conference Volleyball Tournament concludes this evening.

Tonight is matches at Battle Creek, 16-11 O’Neill faces 13-10 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the fifth place match at 4:30, 21-5 Norfolk Catholic tangles with 15-11 Hartington Cedar Catholic in the third place match at 6:00, and 25-4 Battle Creek meets 26-4 Wayne in the championship at 7:30.  Elsewhere, the 16-18 Norfolk High volleyball squad takes on 13-18 Lincoln East in the fifth place match of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln Southwest at 6:30.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 24, 2019

The Washington Nationals now own a two-games-to-none lead in the World Series after erupting for ten runs over the final three innings of a 12-3 rout of the Astros in Houston.  Kurt Suzuki broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run homer in the seventh before Asdrubal Cabrera collected three RBIs.  Step…

Nebraska football's Robinson honored

Wan’Dale Robinson of the Nebraska football team has been named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American Team Midseason Watch List. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 23, 2019

The Washington Nationals have opened the World Series by stealing home-field advantage from the Houston Astros.  Juan Soto drove in three runs and Max Scherzer provided a gritty effort on the mound as the Nationals held off the Astros, 5-4.  Soto delivered a solo homer and a two-run double w…