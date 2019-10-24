The Mid State Conference Volleyball Tournament concludes this evening.
Tonight is matches at Battle Creek, 16-11 O’Neill faces 13-10 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the fifth place match at 4:30, 21-5 Norfolk Catholic tangles with 15-11 Hartington Cedar Catholic in the third place match at 6:00, and 25-4 Battle Creek meets 26-4 Wayne in the championship at 7:30. Elsewhere, the 16-18 Norfolk High volleyball squad takes on 13-18 Lincoln East in the fifth place match of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln Southwest at 6:30.