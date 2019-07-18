Martinez one of ten players included on the 2019 preseason honors list

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was one of ten players included on the 2019 preseason honors list released today in advance of Big Ten Media Days.
A panel of conference media members selected ten players, five from the East and West Divisions, as preseason nominations. Martinez, the only quarterback on the ten-player list, is the first Husker signal caller to earn a nod on the Big Ten preseason list since Taylor Martinez in 2013. Martinez guides a prolific Husker attack and returns after a record-breaking 2018 campaign. The 6’2, 225-pounder set eleven school records after becoming the first true freshman quarterback to start an opener in school history. Martinez, along with seniors Khalil Davis and Mohamed Barry, are representing the Huskers at 2019 Big Ten Media Days in Chicago today and tomorrow.