Martinez one of ten players included on the 2019 preseason honors list

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was one of ten players included on the 2019 preseason honors list released today in advance of Big Ten Media Days.

A panel of conference media members selected ten players, five from the East and West Divisions, as preseason nominations.  Martinez, the only quarterback on the ten-player list, is the first Husker signal caller to earn a nod on the Big Ten preseason list since Taylor Martinez in 2013.  Martinez guides a prolific Husker attack and returns after a record-breaking 2018 campaign.  The 6’2, 225-pounder set eleven school records after becoming the first true freshman quarterback to start an opener in school history.  Martinez, along with seniors Khalil Davis and Mohamed Barry, are representing the Huskers at 2019 Big Ten Media Days in Chicago today and tomorrow. 

UNO Baseball hires pitching coach

Nebraska-Omaha baseball coach Evan Porter announced the addition of former Maverick All-American Payton Kinney as the program's pitching coach yesterday. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 18, 2019

Rory McIlroy went out of bounds on his first shot of the British Open, then left his ball unplayable in thick brush near the green and ended up with a quadruple-bogey 8.  The 2014 champion holds the course record at Royal Portrush, shooting a 61 when he was 16 in the North of Ireland Amateur…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez earned his second watch list recognition of the week, as he was named to the 2019 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List yesterday.  Martinez, who is one of only six sophomores on the 30-member list, is one of three Big Ten quarterb…