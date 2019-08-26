Lutheran High Northeast volleyball to open campaign on road on Thursday

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team gets their season underway Thursday night when they visit Elgin Public/Pope John at 7:00.
The Lady Eagles return everybody from last year’s 22-12 team with the exception of Matty Boning. The school will move up from ‘D-1’ to ‘C-2’ this year for volleyball. Lutheran High Northeast’s home schedule includes matches with Hartington Cedar Catholic, Norfolk Catholic, Wayne, Howells/Dodge, a triangular on October 1st with Crofton and Norfolk Catholic and the Eagle Classic on October 19th.