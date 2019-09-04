Lutheran High Northeast volleyball sweeps Hartington CC

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball squad improved to 2-0 on the year after sweeping Lincoln Journal Star second ranked in Class 'D-1' Hartington Cedar Catholic at home last night in three sets.
Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-23, 25-12, 25-23.
|Set
|Solo
|Ace
|Player
|Yr
|Pos
|Kills
|Assists
|Blocks
|Serves
|Digs
|Kendra Rosberg
|Sr
|OH
|4
|1
|Chloe Spence
|Jr
|S
|4
|22
|12
|Becca Gebhardt
|Jr
|OH
|16
|2
|1
|17
|Grace Bitney
|Jr
|MH
|2
|1
|1
|Lauren Buhrman
|So
|OH
|5
|1
|3
|Aubrey Herbolsheimer
|Jr
|MH
|5
|1
|2
|Morgan Holdorf
|Sr
|RH
|1
|1
|1
|Kendra Larsen
|Jr
|MH
|Chloe Bitney
|Jr
|OH
|Maddie Becker
|Jr
|S
|11
|4
|Amber Bockelman
|So
|DS
|1
|5
|Halle Berner
|Jr
|L
|2
|17