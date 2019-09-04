Lutheran High Northeast volleyball sweeps Hartington CC

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball squad improved to 2-0 on the year after sweeping Lincoln Journal Star second ranked in Class 'D-1' Hartington Cedar Catholic at home last night in three sets.

Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-23, 25-12, 25-23.

    SetSoloAce 
PlayerYrPosKillsAssistsBlocksServesDigs
Kendra RosbergSrOH4   1
Chloe SpenceJrS422  12
Becca GebhardtJrOH16 2117
Grace BitneyJrMH2 1 1
Lauren BuhrmanSoOH51  3
Aubrey HerbolsheimerJrMH5 1 2
Morgan HoldorfSrRH11  1
Kendra LarsenJrMH     
Chloe BitneyJrOH     
Maddie BeckerJrS 11  4
Amber BockelmanSoDS    15
Halle BernerJrL 2  17

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 4, 2019

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys have reached agreement on a $90 million, six-year contract extension that will make Ezekiel Elliott the highest-paid running back in the NFL and end a holdout that lasted the entire preseason.  The breakthrough was finalized this mo…