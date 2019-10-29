Lutheran High Northeast volleyball sweeps Clarkson/Leigh in C-2-5 Sub-District Semifinal

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team has moved on to a sub-district final.
The Lady Eagles swept Clarkson/Leigh in three sets last night in a C-2-5 Sub-District Semifinal at Norfolk Catholic High School 25-13, 25-20, 25-19. They improve to 27-6 on the season. Lutheran High Northeast will meet Stanton in the C-2-5 Sub-District Final this evening at Norfolk Catholic High School at 7:00. Stanton beat Howells/Dodge in four sets in their semifinal match last night 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19. Clarkson/Leigh topped Madison in the opening round match last night 25-13, 25-10, 25-15.
|Lutheran High Northeast
|Date
|9/12/1999
|Score (LHNE)
|25
|25
|25
|W
|L
|(Opp.)
|13
|20
|19
|27
|6
|Updated Record
|Opponent:
|Clarkson-Leigh
|Set
|Solo
|Ace
|Player
|Yr
|Pos
|Kills
|Assists
|Blocks
|Serves
|Digs
|Kendra Rosberg
|Sr
|OH
|2
|1
|2
|Chloe Spence
|Jr
|S
|7
|22
|1
|3
|12
|Becca Gebhardt
|Jr
|OH
|13
|1
|20
|Grace Bitney
|Jr
|MH
|Lauren Buhrman
|So
|OH
|Aubrey Herbolsheimer
|Jr
|MH
|8
|3
|2
|Morgan Holdorf
|Sr
|RH
|4
|2
|Mia Furst
|Jr
|MH
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Chloe Bitney
|Jr
|OH
|Maddie Becker
|Jr
|S
|1
|12
|1
|Amber Bockelman
|So
|DS
|1
|12
|Halle Berner
|Jr
|L
|5
|28
|.