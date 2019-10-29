Lutheran High Northeast volleyball sweeps Clarkson/Leigh in C-2-5 Sub-District Semifinal

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team has moved on to a sub-district final.

The Lady Eagles swept Clarkson/Leigh in three sets last night in a C-2-5 Sub-District Semifinal at Norfolk Catholic High School 25-13, 25-20, 25-19.  They improve to 27-6 on the season.  Lutheran High Northeast will meet Stanton in the C-2-5 Sub-District Final this evening at Norfolk Catholic High School at 7:00.  Stanton beat Howells/Dodge in four sets in their semifinal match last night 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19.  Clarkson/Leigh topped Madison in the opening round match last night 25-13, 25-10, 25-15.

   Lutheran High Northeast      
   Date 9/12/1999  Score (LHNE)252525  
 WL                  (Opp.)132019  
 276Updated Record        
          Opponent:Clarkson-Leigh
             
             
             
    SetSoloAce      
PlayerYrPosKillsAssistsBlocksServesDigs     
Kendra RosbergSrOH2 1 2     
Chloe SpenceJrS7221312     
Becca GebhardtJrOH13 1 20     
Grace BitneyJrMH          
Lauren BuhrmanSoOH          
Aubrey HerbolsheimerJrMH8 3 2     
Morgan HoldorfSrRH4   2     
Mia FurstJrMH3 244     
Chloe BitneyJrOH          
Maddie BeckerJrS112 1      
Amber BockelmanSoDS    112     
Halle BernerJrL 5  28  .  

The Golden State Warriors have their first win in three games this season after Stephen Curry delivered 26 points and eleven assists in a 134-123 decision over the New Orleans Pelicans.  Draymond Green had 16 points, 17 rebounds and ten assists for Golden State, which dropped its first two g…

The Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked and Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class 'C-2' Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team is 26-6 on the season after beating Stanton in their lone match last week 3-1 last Tuesday. 