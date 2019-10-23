Lutheran High Northeast volleyball knocks off Stanton

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball squad beat Stanton on the road last night in four sets.
Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 28-26. LHNE improves to 26-6 on the season.
|Lutheran High Northeast
|Date
|9/12/1999
|Score (LHNE)
|25
|22
|25
|28
|W
|L
|(Opp.)
|16
|25
|20
|26
|26
|6
|Updated Record
|Opponent:
|Stanton
|Set
|Solo
|Ace
|Player
|Yr
|Pos
|Kills
|Assists
|Blocks
|Serves
|Digs
|Kendra Rosberg
|Sr
|OH
|6
|2
|3
|Chloe Spence
|Jr
|S
|3
|23
|1
|14
|Becca Gebhardt
|Jr
|OH
|19
|1
|5
|22
|Grace Bitney
|Jr
|MH
|1
|1
|3
|Lauren Buhrman
|So
|OH
|1
|Aubrey Herbolsheimer
|Jr
|MH
|9
|3
|2
|Morgan Holdorf
|Sr
|RH
|7
|5
|Mia Furst
|Jr
|MH
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Chloe Bitney
|Jr
|OH
|Maddie Becker
|Jr
|S
|2
|18
|11
|Amber Bockelman
|So
|DS
|1
|14
|Halle Berner
|Jr
|L
|2
|2
|20
|.
|Alyssa Marotz
|Avery Koeppe