Lutheran High Northeast volleyball knocks off Stanton

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball squad beat Stanton on the road last night in four sets.

Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 28-26.  LHNE improves to 26-6 on the season.

   Lutheran High Northeast     
   Date 9/12/1999  Score (LHNE)25222528
 WL                  (Opp.)16252026
 266Updated Record       
          Opponent:Stanton
            
            
            
    SetSoloAce     
PlayerYrPosKillsAssistsBlocksServesDigs    
Kendra RosbergSrOH6 2 3    
Chloe SpenceJrS323 114    
Becca GebhardtJrOH19 1522    
Grace BitneyJrMH1 1 3    
Lauren BuhrmanSoOH    1    
Aubrey HerbolsheimerJrMH9 3 2    
Morgan HoldorfSrRH7   5    
Mia FurstJrMH3 113    
Chloe BitneyJrOH         
Maddie BeckerJrS218  11    
Amber BockelmanSoDS  1  14    
Halle BernerJrL 2 220  . 
Alyssa Marotz           
Avery Koeppe           

