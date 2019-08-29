Lutheran High Northeast & Norfolk Catholic volleyball each ranked in the state

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have released their preseason high school volleyball rankings.
Norfolk Catholic is ranked eighth by the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-1’. They are unranked in the Lincoln Journal Star. The Lady Knights, who move up from ‘C-2’ to ‘C-1’, return eight players with starting experience from last year’s 13-16 team. They open next Tuesday at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic. Lutheran High Northeast is ranked sixth in the Lincoln Journal Star and the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles, who move up from ‘D-1’ to ‘C-2’, return everybody from last year’s 22-12 team with the exception of Matty Boning. They open tonight at Elgin Public/Pope John at 7:00.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have released their preseason high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista is ranked first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Class ‘B’ four-time Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt is preseason ranked first in their class. In Class ‘C-1’, two-time Defending State Champion Wahoo High is first, Wayne comes in eighth, Norfolk Catholic is eighth, and Columbus Scotus is ranked tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic is preseason ranked first, Stanton is fifth, and Lutheran High Northeast is ranked sixth. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is preseason ranked first, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family comes in third, and Chambers/Wheeler Central is fifth. In Class ‘D-2’, Defending State Champion Bruning/Davenport/Shickley is preseason ranked first, Wynot is third, and Humphrey St. Francis is ranked fifth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista is ranked first in Class ‘A’ while Class ‘B’ four-time Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt is preseason ranked first in their class. In Class ‘C-1’, two-time Defending State Champion Wahoo High is first, Columbus Scotus comes in fourth, Wayne is fifth, and Battle Creek is ranked tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic is preseason ranked first, Lutheran High Northeast is sixth, and Stanton is ranked eighth. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is preseason ranked first, Hartington Cedar Catholic comes in second, Chambers/Wheeler Central is fourth, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is ranked seventh, Elgin Public/Pope John is eighth, and Elkhorn Valley comes in tenth. In Class ‘D-2’, Defending State Champion Bruning/Davenport/Shickley is preseason ranked first, Wynot is second, and Humphrey St. Francis is ranked fourth.