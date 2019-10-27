Lutheran High Northeast football to host Lourdes Central Catholic in opening round of playoffs on Thursday

The Lutheran High Northeast football team is 5-3 on the season after falling at home to Neligh/Oakdale in their regular season finale 86-50.
Jaxson Kant ran for 178 yards with four touchdown runs and a TD pass to Ben Gebhardt. Gebhardt also had two kickoff returns for scores. The Eagles turned the ball over eight times in the loss. This season, Lutheran High Northeast has beaten Winnebago, Omaha Nation, Elkhorn Valley, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, and Madison while falling to Wakefield, Howells/Dodge, and Neligh/Oakdale. They outscoring their opponents on average through eight contests 50.1-37.5. The Eagles now get ready for Thursday’s first round home playoff game at 6:00 with 4-4 Lourdes Central Catholic. The Knights beat Weeping Water 55-22 last Friday. On Sportstalk on 106 KIX last Saturday, Lutheran High Northeast coach Darin Suckstorf was asked how he feels about his team heading into the playoffs.