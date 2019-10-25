Lutheran High Northeast football suffers rout to Neligh/Oakdale

The Lutheran High Northeast football team was outscored by Neligh/Oakdale 46-16 in the second half of an 86-50 loss at Norfolk's Veterans Memorial Field on Thursday night according to the Norfolk Daily News.

The Warriors forced eight turnovers and quarterback Hunter Charf accounted for nine touchdowns on the evening.  Charf was 14-28 passing for 316 yards and six scores while rushing for 77 yards and three more touchdowns.  Teammate Julien Hearn caught five balls for 169 yards and four touchdowns while scampering for two more on the ground.  The Eagles' Jaxson Kant ran for 178 yards and four touchdowns while also throwing a TD pass to Ben Gebhardt.  Gebhardt also had two kickoff return for scores.  Lutheran High Northeast drops to 5-3 on the season while Neligh/Oakdale improves to 6-2.

