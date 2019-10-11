Lutheran High Northeast football routs Laurel/Concord/Coleridge

Jaxson Kant ran for 220 yards off 40 carries and three touchdowns and threw for 103 yards and two more scores as the Lutheran High Northeast football defeated Laurel/Concord/Coleridge last night at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field 42-16.
Kant finished 8-14 passing with two interceptions. The Eagles totaled 383 yards of offense compared to the Bears’ 179. LCC’s Ty Erwin had two touchdown passes to Noah Schutte. Schutte had seven catches for 117 yards and two scores in the loss. Lutheran High Northeast led at halftime 30-8. Both teams are now 4-2 on the season.