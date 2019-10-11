Lutheran High Northeast football routs Laurel/Concord/Coleridge

Jaxson Kant ran for 220 yards off 40 carries and three touchdowns and threw for 103 yards and two more scores as the Lutheran High Northeast football defeated Laurel/Concord/Coleridge last night at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field 42-16. 

Kant finished 8-14 passing with two interceptions.  The Eagles totaled 383 yards of offense compared to the Bears’ 179.  LCC’s Ty Erwin had two touchdown passes to Noah Schutte.  Schutte had seven catches for 117 yards and two scores in the loss.  Lutheran High Northeast led at halftime 30-8.  Both teams are now 4-2 on the season.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 11, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 11, 2019

Gerrit Cole worked eight strong innings and the Houston Astros reached the American League Championship Series by whipping the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-1 in Game 5 of their Divisional Series.  Cole followed his 15-strikeout performance in Game One by fanning ten while limiting the wild-card champs …

Northeast Hawks volleyball swept by NIACC on the road

Northeast Hawks volleyball swept by NIACC on the road

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team dropped a three-set match last night in Mason City, Iowa to North Iowa Area Community College.  Scores of the match had NIACC winning 25-21, 25-18, 25-21.  The Hawks are now 14-12 on the season.