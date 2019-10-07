Lutheran High Northeast football looks to build on Elkhorn Valley win as they get ready for Thursday game

The Lutheran High Northeast football squad is sporting a 3-2 mark on the season after whipping Elkhorn Valley on the road last Friday 40-12.
Jaxson Kant ran for 136 yards off 23 carries and a touchdown while also returning two fumble recoveries for scores defensively. Sam Jagels also had two TD runs in the contest as the team built a 34-0 lead late in the second quarter. The Eagles have beaten Winnebago, Omaha Nation, and Elkhorn Valley while falling to Wakefield and Howells/Dodge. They outscoring their opponents on average through five contests 46.6-34. Lutheran High Northeast now get ready for Thursday’s home game at 7:00 with 4-1 Laurel/Concord/Coleridge. The Bears routed Madison last Friday 68-29.