Lutheran High Northeast football looks to build on Elkhorn Valley win as they get ready for Thursday game

The Lutheran High Northeast football squad is sporting a 3-2 mark on the season after whipping Elkhorn Valley on the road last Friday 40-12. 

Jaxson Kant ran for 136 yards off 23 carries and a touchdown while also returning two fumble recoveries for scores defensively.  Sam Jagels also had two TD runs in the contest as the team built a 34-0 lead late in the second quarter.  The Eagles have beaten Winnebago, Omaha Nation, and Elkhorn Valley while falling to Wakefield and Howells/Dodge.  They outscoring their opponents on average through five contests 46.6-34.  Lutheran High Northeast now get ready for Thursday’s home game at 7:00 with 4-1 Laurel/Concord/Coleridge.  The Bears routed Madison last Friday 68-29.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, October 7, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, October 7, 2019

The Atlanta Braves have taken a two-games-to-one lead in their National League Division Series by scoring three times with two out in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Cardinals, 3-1 in St. Louis.  Carlos Martinez was one out from recording the save until Dansby Swanson tied it with an RBI…

Norfolk High softball knocks off Columbus

Norfolk High softball knocks off Columbus

The Norfolk High softball team defeated Columbus in a single game on the road last night 8-3.  They improve to 20-10 on the season and have won three games in a row and nine of their last ten.