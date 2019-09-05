Lutheran High Northeast cross country team to get season underway today at Wisner/Pilger Invite

The Lutheran High Northeast cross country teams gets their season underway today when they participate in the Wisner/Pilger Invitational at Beemer at 5:30. 

The roster showcases Alison Stineman who competed at the Class ‘D’ Championships last year along with Brady Jackson, Temo Molina, Ronald Molina, and Kolby Nielsen.  The Eagles’ schedule has them competing in invitationals hosted by Wisner/Pilger, Norfolk Catholic, Neligh/Oakdale, Columbus Scotus, Crofton, Stanton, and Bloomfield.  Lutheran High Northeast coach Stephanie Pape talked about her team.

