Lutheran High Northeast appears in second state-wide volleyball rankings

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings.
Lutheran High Northeast remains sixth in the Lincoln Journal Star and drop from sixth to ninth in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles are 5-2 on the season after sporting a 3-2 record in the Northeast Nebraska Classic last Thursday and Saturday. Norfolk Catholic drops out of the Omaha World Herald Class ‘C-1’ rankings after being preseason ranked eighth. The 4-1 Lady Knights went 2-1 at last weekend’s Columbus Scotus Invite. Lutheran High Northeast entertains Norfolk Catholic this evening at 7:30. The Lady Eagles hold a 12-7 record against the Lady Knights in the history of the matchup.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High stays at number one, Wayne jumps from sixth to fifth, Columbus Scotus moves up from tenth to sixth, and Norfolk Catholic falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia is the new number one, Stanton slips from fifth to seventh, Lutheran High Northeast drops from sixth to ninth, and Oakland/Craig enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is the new number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central slips from fifth to eighth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family drops from third to tenth. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Wynot moves up from third to second, and Humphrey St. Francis improves from fifth to third. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High stays at number one, Columbus Scotus remains fourth, Wayne is once again fifth, Columbus Lakeview enters the rankings at number nine, and Battle Creek falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia is the new number one, Lutheran High Northeast stays at number six, and Stanton moves up from eighth to seventh. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is once again first, Hartington Cedar Catholic slips from second to third, Chambers/Wheeler Central drops from fourth to ninth, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family falls from seventh to tenth, and Elgin Public/Pope John & Elkhorn Valley fall from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Wynot remains second, and Humphrey St. Francis is once again fourth.