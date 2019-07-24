Lincoln's Malleck leads Nebraska Junior Amateur after first day

It was an ideal day yesterday at Beatrice Country Club for the first round of the three-day 52nd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship, and Reed Malleck of York shot the lowest opening round in seven years to leap into the lead.
Malleck made six birdies and one bogey during his round of 67 (-5), which was the lowest round since Mitchell Klooz of Laurel shot the same score at Norfolk Country Club in 2012. Lincoln’s Josh Bartels is just one stroke back after a round of 68 (-4), the only other round under par. Norfolk’s Jake Kluver is tied for fourth place at 74. Columbus’ Bryce VunCannon, Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes, & Norfolk’s John Canham shot 80; Columbus’ Shane Hess & Hooper’s Jake Hagerbaumer carded an 81; Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes & Oakland’s Ian Lundquist put up an 82; Plainview’s Jake Lingenfelter shot an 85; Wisner’s Rockney Peck carded an 86; Columbus’ Seth VunCannon put up an 88; and Wayne’s Tanner Walling shot an 89. The second round is in progress.