Lincoln Journal Star releases preseason high school football rankings for Classes ‘A’-‘C-2’

The Lincoln Journal Star has released its preseason high school football rankings for Classes ‘A’-‘C-2’.
Bellevue West is ranked first in Class ‘A’ while Class ‘B’ Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt is preseason ranked first in theirs. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is ranked first and Columbus Scotus comes in ninth. In Class ‘C-2’, Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur is preseason ranked first, Oakland/Craig comes in third, Norfolk Catholic is ranked fifth, Hartington Cedar Catholic is eighth, and Battle Creek comes in tenth.