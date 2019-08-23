Lincoln Journal Star released high school football rankings for Classes 'D-1', 'D-2', & Six-Man
The Lincoln Journal Star released its preseason high school football rankings for Classes ‘D’ & Six-Man. 

In Class ‘D-1’, Defending State Champion Creighton is ranked first, Lutheran High Northeast comes in second, Burwell is preseason ranked third, North Central is fourth, Howells/Dodge is ranked sixth, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is preseason ranked seventh.  In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis is ranked first, Bloomfield comes in seventh, and Osmond is preseason ranked tenth.  In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is number one and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is ranked third.

