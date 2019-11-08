LHNE Volleyball through to the Class 'D-1' semifinals; area teams also in action today

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball squad is through to the Class ‘C-2’ semifinals.
The Lady Eagles topped Bishop Neumann of Wahoo in four sets in the opening round of the State Volleyball Tournament at Lincoln Southwest High School. LHNE won 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18. Becca Gebhardt had 27 kills, 22 digs, and four aces. Halle Berner dug up 26 balls, Chloe Spence added 26 set assists and 19 digs in the win. Maddie Becker contributed 17 set assists and twelve digs. Lutheran High Northeast improves to 20-6 while Bishop Neumann’s 2019 campaign ends at 25-10. The Lady Eagles will meet 33-3 Hastings St. Cecilia in the semifinals today at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 1:00. In Class ‘D-1’, at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Hartington Cedar Catholic takes on Diller-Odell at 11:00. In Class ‘D-2’, at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Humphrey St. Francis tangles with Lawrence/Nelson at 9:00 AM and Wynot faces Bruning/Davenport/Shickley at 11:00.