LHNE Volleyball sweeps Stanton in C-2-5 Sub-District Final

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team swept Stanton in the C-2-5 Sub-District Final last night at Norfolk Catholic High School.
Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-19, 25-13, 25-19. Lutheran High Northeast is now 28-6 on the season and will unofficially play Centura in a district final on Saturday.
|Lutheran High Northeast
|Date
|9/12/1999
|Score (LHNE)
|25
|25
|25
|W
|L
|(Opp.)
|19
|13
|19
|28
|6
|Updated Record
|Opponent:
|Set
|Solo
|Ace
|Player
|Yr
|Pos
|Kills
|Assists
|Blocks
|Serves
|Digs
|Kendra Rosberg
|Sr
|OH
|2
|2
|4
|Chloe Spence
|Jr
|S
|3
|17
|6
|Becca Gebhardt
|Jr
|OH
|12
|1
|4
|23
|Grace Bitney
|Jr
|MH
|Lauren Buhrman
|So
|OH
|Aubrey Herbolsheimer
|Jr
|MH
|5
|2
|3
|Morgan Holdorf
|Sr
|RH
|4
|1
|2
|Mia Furst
|Jr
|MH
|5
|1
|9
|Chloe Bitney
|Jr
|OH
|Maddie Becker
|Jr
|S
|8
|7
|Amber Bockelman
|So
|DS
|2
|12
|Halle Berner
|Jr
|L
|3
|3
|20
|.
|Alyssa Marotz