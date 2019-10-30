LHNE Volleyball sweeps Stanton in C-2-5 Sub-District Final

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team swept Stanton in the C-2-5 Sub-District Final last night at Norfolk Catholic High School.

Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-19, 25-13, 25-19.  Lutheran High Northeast is now 28-6 on the season and will unofficially play Centura in a district final on Saturday.

   Lutheran High Northeast    
   Date 9/12/1999  Score (LHNE)252525
 WL                  (Opp.)191319
 286Updated Record      
          Opponent:
           
           
           
    SetSoloAce    
PlayerYrPosKillsAssistsBlocksServesDigs   
Kendra RosbergSrOH2 2 4   
Chloe SpenceJrS317  6   
Becca GebhardtJrOH12 1423   
Grace BitneyJrMH        
Lauren BuhrmanSoOH        
Aubrey HerbolsheimerJrMH5 2 3   
Morgan HoldorfSrRH4 1 2   
Mia FurstJrMH5 1 9   
Chloe BitneyJrOH        
Maddie BeckerJrS 8  7   
Amber BockelmanSoDS    212   
Halle BernerJrL 3 320  .
Alyssa Marotz          

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 30, 2019

The Washington Nationals have forced a Game Seven in the World Series by getting strong performances from Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg in a 7-2 win over the Astros in Houston.  Rendon was 3-5 with a two-run homer and a two-run double to support Strasburg, who is 5-0 this postseason a…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 29, 2019

The Golden State Warriors have their first win in three games this season after Stephen Curry delivered 26 points and eleven assists in a 134-123 decision over the New Orleans Pelicans.  Draymond Green had 16 points, 17 rebounds and ten assists for Golden State, which dropped its first two g…