LHNE Volleyball playing well as they visit ranked Columbus Lakeview tonight

The Lincoln Journal Star fifth ranked and Omaha World Herald seventh ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team is 20-6 on the season after a 4-0 week.
They beat Shelby/Rising City and Clarkson/Leigh in a triangular last Tuesday and topped Wisner/Pilger and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in a triangular last Thursday. This season, the Lady Eagles have earned wins over Elgin Public/Pope John, Hartington Cedar Catholic, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic twice, BRLD twice, Wisner/Pilger twice, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Homer, O’Neill twice, Wayne, Howells/Dodge, Pierce, Riverside, Wood River, Shelby/Rising City, and Clarkson/Leigh. Lutheran High Northeast now gets ready for this evening’s road match at Omaha World Herald ninth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Columbus Lakeview at 7:00.