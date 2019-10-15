LHNE Volleyball playing well as they visit ranked Columbus Lakeview tonight

The Lincoln Journal Star fifth ranked and Omaha World Herald seventh ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team is 20-6 on the season after a 4-0 week. 

They beat Shelby/Rising City and Clarkson/Leigh in a triangular last Tuesday and topped Wisner/Pilger and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in a triangular last Thursday.  This season, the Lady Eagles have earned wins over Elgin Public/Pope John, Hartington Cedar Catholic, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic twice, BRLD twice, Wisner/Pilger twice, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Homer, O’Neill twice, Wayne, Howells/Dodge, Pierce, Riverside, Wood River, Shelby/Rising City, and Clarkson/Leigh.  Lutheran High Northeast now gets ready for this evening’s road match at Omaha World Herald ninth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Columbus Lakeview at 7:00.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The Nebraska football team will play Illinois in Dublin, Ireland, to open the 2021 season, the second game in a five-game series of college football games on the Emerald Isle.  Athletic directors Bill Moos of Nebraska and Josh Whitman of Illinois announced the game yesterday.  It's set for A…