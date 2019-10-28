LHNE Volleyball enters postseason this evening

The Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked and Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team is 26-6 on the season after beating Stanton in their lone match last week 3-1 last Tuesday. 

This season, the Lady Eagles have earned wins over Elgin Public/Pope John, Hartington Cedar Catholic, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic twice, BRLD twice, Wisner/Pilger twice, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Homer, O’Neill twice, Wayne, Howells/Dodge, Pierce, Riverside, Wood River, Crofton, Shelby/Rising City, Clarkson/Leigh, Columbus Lakeview, Blair, Niobrara/Verdigre, South Sioux City, Summerland, and Stanton.  Lutheran High Northeast returns to action this evening when they meet the winner of 15-15 Clarkson/Leigh and 3-25 Madison in a C-2-5 Sub-District Semifinal at Norfolk Catholic High School at 7:30.  The other semifinal pits 16-14 Stanton versus 18-12 Howells/Dodge.

