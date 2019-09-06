LHNE's Stineman places third at Wisner/Pilger Cross Country Invite

The Lutheran High Northeast cross country team participated in yesterday’s Wisner/Pilger Invite at Beemer. 

In the girls’ race, Pender was the champion with 30 points.  They won by five points.  East Butler’s Amanda Aerts was the medalist in 22:17.36.  She won by .11 of a second.  Lutheran High Northeast’s Alison Stineman finished third.  In the boys’ competition, Hartington/Newcastle was the champion with a score of 27.  The won by nine points.  Hartington/Newcastle’s Carson Noecker was the medalist in 17:02.84.  He won by just under 1:36.  Lutheran High Northeast’s Kolby Nielsen & Ronald Molina were seventh and ninth respectively in the Boys JV race.

