LHNE football trying to get back on track; get ready for Friday contest at Madison

The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast football team is 4-2 on the season after beating Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at home last Thursday 42-16.
Jaxson Kant ran for 220 yards off 40 carries and three touchdowns while also throwing for 103 yards and two more scores. The Eagles have beaten Winnebago, Omaha Nation, Elkhorn Valley, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge while falling to Wakefield and Howells/Dodge. They outscoring their opponents on average through six contests 45.8-31. Lutheran High Northeast now gets ready for Friday’s road game at 7:00 with 2-4 Madison. The Dragons lost to Neligh/Oakdale last Friday 76-28.