LHNE football to lose seven seniors from 6-4 team

The Lutheran High Northeast football squad’s 2019 season came to a close after a 56-22 loss at Howells/Dodge in the second round of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs last Wednesday night.
The Eagles close with a 6-4 mark. They trailed 22-0 after the first quarter and 36-0 with 3:57 remaining in the second quarter. Jaxson Kant threw two touchdown passes to Ben Gebhardt in the game. This year, Lutheran High Northeast outscored their opponents on average through ten games 47.9-40.8. They beat Winnebago, Omaha Nation, Elkhorn Valley, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Madison, and Lourdes Central Catholic while dropping contests to Wakefield, Howells/Dodge twice, and Neligh/Oakdale. The Eagles will graduate seven seniors from the squad.