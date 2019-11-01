LHNE football survives Lourdes Central Catholic in opening round of Class 'D-1' playoffs

Jaxson Kant scored his eighth touchdown of the game, a six-yard TD run with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Lutheran High Northeast survived a broken up Lourdes Central Catholic pass play in the endzone on the final play of the game as the Eagles outlasted the Knights 56-52 in an opening round game of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs last night at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field. 

Kant had four touchdown runs and four TD passes in the contest.  He was 15-19 through the air for 221 yards and had 49 carries for 183 yards.  Teammate Ben Gebhardt caught nine balls on the evening for 183 yards and four touchdowns.  Lutheran High Northeast led 20-14 after one quarter, 36-28 at halftime, and 42-36 after three quarters.  Lourdes Central Catholic took a 52-48 lead with 1:44 remaining, before Kant’s game deciding touchdown.  The Eagles improve to 6-3 while the Knights’ final mark is 4-5.  Lutheran High Northeast will visit Howells/Dodge next Wednesday night in the second round.  The Jaguars beat Homer 52-12 in their opening round playoff game last night in a game heard on 106 KIX.   

1st Quarter

LHNE

Jaxson Kant 50 Yard pass to Ben Gebhardt (2 point run good Trystan Scott)

L.C.C.

Aidan Aldana 38 yard run (2 point run good Blake Miller)

LHNE

Jaxson Kant 35 yard run (2 point run Failed)

LCC

Blake Miller 57 yard run (2 point pass Failed)

LHNE

Jaxson Kant 11 yard pass to Ben Gebhardt (2 point run Failed)

2nd Quarter

LCC

Blake Miller 7 yard run ( Kick no good)

LHNE

Jaxson Kant 26 yard pass to Ben Gebhardt (2 point run good Jaxson Kant)

LCC

Blake Miller 65 yard pass to Damon Honeysuckle (2 point run good Blake Miller)

LHNE

Jaxson Kant 6 yard run (2 point run good Jaxson Kant)

3 rd Quarter

LCC

Aidan Aldana 58 yard run (2 point run good Blake Miller)

LHNE

Jaxson Kant pass to Ben Gebhardt (2 point pass failed)

4th Quarter

LCC

Aidan Aldana 1 yard run ( 2 point run good Aidan Aldana)

LHNE

Jaxson Kant 1 yard run ( 2 point run not good)

LCC

Aidan Aldana 6 yard run ( 2 point run good Blake Miller)

LHNE

Jasxon Kant 6 yard run ( 2 point run good Jaxson Kant)

LHNE Stats

Rushing

Jaxson Kant

49 carries 183 yards

4 TDS

Trystan Scott

5 carries 18 yards

Eli Knapp

1 carry 1 yard

Ben Gebhardt

1 carry 0 yards

Passing

Jaxson Kant 15-19 221 yards

4 TDS

Receiving

Ben Gebhardt

9 catches 183 yards and 4 TDS

Tanner Koss

4 catches 21 yards

Eli Knapp

2 catches 17 yards

LCC

Rushing

Blake Miller

18 carries 143 yards 3 TDS

Aidan Aldana

15 carries 148 yards 4 TDS

Passing

Blake Miller

9 for 15 125 yards 1 TD

Tanner Kochanowicz

1 for 2 38 yards

Receiving

Tanner Kochanowicz

3 catches 25 yards

Damon Honeysuckle

2 catches 71 yards

Aidan Aldana

2 catches 18 yards

Beau Lee

1 catch 11 yards

Blake Miller

1 catch 38 yards

