LHNE football survives Lourdes Central Catholic in opening round of Class 'D-1' playoffs

Jaxson Kant scored his eighth touchdown of the game, a six-yard TD run with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Lutheran High Northeast survived a broken up Lourdes Central Catholic pass play in the endzone on the final play of the game as the Eagles outlasted the Knights 56-52 in an opening round game of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs last night at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field.
Kant had four touchdown runs and four TD passes in the contest. He was 15-19 through the air for 221 yards and had 49 carries for 183 yards. Teammate Ben Gebhardt caught nine balls on the evening for 183 yards and four touchdowns. Lutheran High Northeast led 20-14 after one quarter, 36-28 at halftime, and 42-36 after three quarters. Lourdes Central Catholic took a 52-48 lead with 1:44 remaining, before Kant’s game deciding touchdown. The Eagles improve to 6-3 while the Knights’ final mark is 4-5. Lutheran High Northeast will visit Howells/Dodge next Wednesday night in the second round. The Jaguars beat Homer 52-12 in their opening round playoff game last night in a game heard on 106 KIX.
1st Quarter
LHNE
Jaxson Kant 50 Yard pass to Ben Gebhardt (2 point run good Trystan Scott)
L.C.C.
Aidan Aldana 38 yard run (2 point run good Blake Miller)
LHNE
Jaxson Kant 35 yard run (2 point run Failed)
LCC
Blake Miller 57 yard run (2 point pass Failed)
LHNE
Jaxson Kant 11 yard pass to Ben Gebhardt (2 point run Failed)
2nd Quarter
LCC
Blake Miller 7 yard run ( Kick no good)
LHNE
Jaxson Kant 26 yard pass to Ben Gebhardt (2 point run good Jaxson Kant)
LCC
Blake Miller 65 yard pass to Damon Honeysuckle (2 point run good Blake Miller)
LHNE
Jaxson Kant 6 yard run (2 point run good Jaxson Kant)
3 rd Quarter
LCC
Aidan Aldana 58 yard run (2 point run good Blake Miller)
LHNE
Jaxson Kant pass to Ben Gebhardt (2 point pass failed)
4th Quarter
LCC
Aidan Aldana 1 yard run ( 2 point run good Aidan Aldana)
LHNE
Jaxson Kant 1 yard run ( 2 point run not good)
LCC
Aidan Aldana 6 yard run ( 2 point run good Blake Miller)
LHNE
Jasxon Kant 6 yard run ( 2 point run good Jaxson Kant)
LHNE Stats
Rushing
Jaxson Kant
49 carries 183 yards
4 TDS
Trystan Scott
5 carries 18 yards
Eli Knapp
1 carry 1 yard
Ben Gebhardt
1 carry 0 yards
Passing
Jaxson Kant 15-19 221 yards
4 TDS
Receiving
Ben Gebhardt
9 catches 183 yards and 4 TDS
Tanner Koss
4 catches 21 yards
Eli Knapp
2 catches 17 yards
LCC
Rushing
Blake Miller
18 carries 143 yards 3 TDS
Aidan Aldana
15 carries 148 yards 4 TDS
Passing
Blake Miller
9 for 15 125 yards 1 TD
Tanner Kochanowicz
1 for 2 38 yards
Receiving
Tanner Kochanowicz
3 catches 25 yards
Damon Honeysuckle
2 catches 71 yards
Aidan Aldana
2 catches 18 yards
Beau Lee
1 catch 11 yards
Blake Miller
1 catch 38 yards