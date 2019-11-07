LHNE football's season comes to end in second round playoff loss at Howells/Dodge

The Lutheran High Northeast football team’s season has come to an end.  The Eagles dropped a 56-22 Class ‘D-1’ second round playoff loss to Howells/Dodge last night in Howells in a game heard on 106 KIX. 

The Jaguars’ Levi Belina ran for 145 yards off 19 carries and five touchdowns in the win.  Defensively, he had six tackles and a sack.  Teammate Jacob Tomcak contributed a TD run and a touchdown pass.  Trevor Schumacher added twelve tackles in the win.  Howells/Dodge led 22-0 after the first quarter and 36-0 with 3:57 remaining in the first half.  The Eagles’ Jaxson Kant threw two touchdown passes to Ben Gebhardt in the loss.  The Jaguars improve to 10-0 and will visit 8-2 Osceola/High Plains in the quarterfinals next Tuesday at 6:00.  Lutheran High Northeast’s season ends at 6-4.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 8, 2019

