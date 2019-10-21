LHNE Football remains ninth in Lincoln Journal Star rankings in Class 'D-1'

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings.
Lutheran High Northeast remains ninth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘D-1’ after the 5-2 Eagles routed Madison last Friday 76-28 in a game heard on 106 KIX. LHNE returns to action on Thursday when they host 5-2 Neligh/Oakdale.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Bellevue West remains number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is once again first, Pierce remains second, and Columbus Scotus stays at number five. In Class ‘C-2’, St. Paul is the new number one after moving up from second, Oakland/Craig jumps from third to second, BRLD slips from first to third, and Battle Creek is once again fifth. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Howells/Dodge stays at number one, Wakefield is once again second, Wisner/Pilger improves from fifth to fourth, Fullerton enters the rankings at number ten, and Neligh/Oakdale falls from the rankings. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Bloomfield remains third, Plainview moves up from eighth to seventh, and Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing drops out of the rankings. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is once again first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first and Columbus Scotus remains sixth. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig is the new number one after moving up from second to first, BRLD slides from first to third, and Battle Creek is once again sixth. In ‘D-1’, Howells/Dodge remains first, Wakefield is once again second, Wisner/Pilger moves up from eighth to seventh, Lutheran High Northeast stays at number nine, and Neligh/Oakdale falls from the rankings. In ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis remains at number one, Bloomfield stays at number three, Plainview is once again seventh, and Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing slips from ninth to tenth. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard remains first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number three.