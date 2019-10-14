LHNE football re-enters Lincoln Journal Star rankings in Class 'D-1'

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings.
Lutheran High Northeast has re-entered the Lincoln Journal Star rankings at number nine in Class ‘D-1’ after the 4-2 Eagles beat Laurel/Concord/Coleridge last Thursday 42-16. LHNE returns to action on Friday when they visit 2-4 Madison at 7:00 in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Bellevue West remains number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is once again first, Pierce remains second, and Columbus Scotus stays at number five. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig moves up from fourth to third, and Battle Creek jumps from eighth to fifth. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Howells/Dodge stays at number one, Wakefield is once again second, Wisner/Pilger improves from sixth to fifth, Neligh/Oakdale enters the rankings at number nine, and Creighton & Burwell fall from the rankings. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Bloomfield remains third, Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing is once again seventh, and Plainview stays at number eight. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is once again first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first and Columbus Scotus remains sixth. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig stays at number two, and Battle Creek moves up from eighth to sixth. In ‘D-1’, Howells/Dodge remains first, Wakefield is once again second, Wisner/Pilger moves up from tenth to eighth, Lutheran High Northeast & Neligh/Oakdale enters the rankings at number nine & ten respectively, and Creighton & Burwell falls from the rankings. In ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis remains at number one, Bloomfield stays at number three, Plainview is once again seventh, and Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing remains ninth. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard remains first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number three.