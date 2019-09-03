LHNE Football ranked first in both polls in 'D-1'; Norfolk Catholic slips in 'C-2'

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star updated their high school football rankings on Monday morning.
Lutheran High Northeast, despite not playing a game as of yet, are ranked first in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ after Creighton’s loss to Wakefield last Friday night. The Eagles return seven players with starting experience from last year’s 9-2 team. They open at 0-1 Winnebago on Friday at 7:00. Norfolk Catholic dropped in Class ‘C-2’ from third to fourth in the Omaha World Herald and fifth to eighth in the Lincoln Journal Star after their opening season 35-14 loss to Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce last Friday. The Knights visit Omaha World Herald third ranked in Class ‘C-2’ 0-1 David City Aquinas on Friday night at 7:00 in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.