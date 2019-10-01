LHNE Football looks to bounce from from back to back losses when they visit Elkhorn Valley

The Lutheran High Northeast football team is 2-2 on the season after dropping a 50-27 home game to top ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ Howells/Dodge last Friday.
The Jaguars’ Luke Rocheford ran for 148 yards off 13 carries and two touchdowns in the win. He also had two touchdown receptions. Quarterback Jacob Tomcack threw for three touchdowns. The Eagles’ Jaxson Kant scampered for 172 yards off 29 carries and three scores along with a TD pass in the loss. Lutheran High Northeast, which dropped out of both polls in Class ‘D-1’ after back to back losses, have beaten Winnebago and Omaha Nation while falling to Wakefield and Howells/Dodge. They outscoring their opponents on average through four contests 48.3-39.5. The Eagles now get ready for Friday’s road game at 7:00 with 3-1 Elkhorn Valley.