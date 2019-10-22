LHNE football looks for fourth consecutive win when they host Neligh/Oakdale on Thursday

The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast football team is 5-2 on the season after routing Madison on the road last Friday 76-28.
Jaxson Kant ran for 105 yards off four carries and three touchdowns while also throwing for 175 yards off 9-10 passing and five more scores. Teammate Ben Gebhardt caught five balls for 112 yards and four TD with a defensive touchdown as well. The Eagles have beaten Winnebago, Omaha Nation, Elkhorn Valley, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, and Madison while falling to Wakefield and Howells/Dodge. They outscoring their opponents on average through seven contests 50.1-30.6. Lutheran High Northeast now gets ready for Thursday’s home game at 7:00 with 5-2 Neligh/Oakdale. The Warriors lost to Elkhorn Valley last Friday 28-20.