LHNE football looks for fourth consecutive win when they host Neligh/Oakdale on Thursday

The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast football team is 5-2 on the season after routing Madison on the road last Friday 76-28. 

Jaxson Kant ran for 105 yards off four carries and three touchdowns while also throwing for 175 yards off 9-10 passing and five more scores.  Teammate Ben Gebhardt caught five balls for 112 yards and four TD with a defensive touchdown as well.  The Eagles have beaten Winnebago, Omaha Nation, Elkhorn Valley, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, and Madison while falling to Wakefield and Howells/Dodge.  They outscoring their opponents on average through seven contests 50.1-30.6.  Lutheran High Northeast now gets ready for Thursday’s home game at 7:00 with 5-2 Neligh/Oakdale.  The Warriors lost to Elkhorn Valley last Friday 28-20.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Nebraska running back Maurice Washington is not with the team and won't play in the Cornhuskers' home game against Indiana on Saturday.  Coach Scott Frost announced Washington's status yesterday, stopping short of calling it a suspension.  Frost said he didn't see Washington being part of th…