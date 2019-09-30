LHNE Football falls out of Class 'D-1' rankings; NC remains ninth in Omaha World Herald in Class 'C-2'

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings.
Lutheran High Northeast has dropped out of both polls in Class ‘D-1’ after a 50-27 home loss to top ranked in both polls Howells/Dodge last Friday. The 2-2 Eagles return to action on Friday when they visit 3-1 Elkhorn Valley. Norfolk Catholic is once again ninth in the Omaha World Herald and remains unranked in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’ after the 1-4 Knights rallied past Crofton on the road last Friday 21-20. NC returns to action on Friday when they host 2-3 Hartington Cedar Catholic.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Bellevue West remains number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is once again first, Pierce remains second, Columbus Scotus enters the rankings at number ten, and Wayne drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig remains fourth, Battle Creek stays at number eight, and Norfolk Catholic is once again ninth. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Howells/Dodge is the new number one after moving up from second, Wakefield improves from third to second, Creighton jumps from fifth to fourth, Wisner/Pilger moves up from ninth to sixth, Burwell drops from first to ninth, and Lutheran High Northeast falls out of the rankings. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Bloomfield remains third, Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing moves up from ninth to seventh, and Plainview leaps from tenth to eighth. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is once again first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first, Columbus Scotus moves up from eighth to seventh, and Wayne drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig stays at number two, and Battle Creek remains eighth. In ‘D-1’, Howells/Dodge is the new number one after moving up from second, Wakefield moves up from third to second, Creighton jumps from fourth to third, Burwell slips from first to sixth, Wisner/Pilger enters the rankings at number ten, and Lutheran High Northeast & Fullerton falls from the rankings. In ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis remains at number one, Bloomfield stays at number three, Plainview moves up from ninth to eighth, and Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing enters the rankings at number ten. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard remains first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number three.