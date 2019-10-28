LHNE Football drops out of Lincoln Journal Star updated rankings

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings.
Lutheran High Northeast has dropped out of the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘D-1’ after being ninth last week. The 5-3 Eagles lost to Neligh/Oakdale 86-50 last Thursday. LHNE returns to action on Thursday when they host 4-4 Lourdes Central Catholic in the opening round of the playoffs at 6:00.
In the Omaha World Herald, Bellevue West remains number one in the 'Nebraska Top 10' & Class 'A' while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class 'B'. In Class 'C-1', Wahoo High is once again first, Pierce remains second, Columbus Scotus stays at number five, and Wayne enters the rankings at number ten. In Class 'C-2', St. Paul stays at number one, Oakland/Craig is once again second, BRLD slips from third to fourth, and Battle Creek remains fifth. In 'Eight Man-1', Howells/Dodge stays at number one, Wakefield is once again second, Wisner/Pilger drops from fourth to sixth, and Fullerton jumps from tenth to ninth. In 'Eight Man-2', Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Bloomfield remains third, and Plainview is once again seventh. In 'Six-Man', Harvard is once again first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains number one in Class 'A' while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class 'B'. In Class 'C-1', Pierce is once again first, Wayne enters the rankings at number nine, and Columbus Scotus falls from sixth to tenth. In Class 'C-2', Oakland/Craig stays at number one, BRLD slides from third to fourth, and Battle Creek is once again sixth. In 'D-1', Howells/Dodge remains first, Wakefield slips from second to fourth, Fullerton enters the rankings at number six, Wisner/Pilger drops from seventh to tenth, and Lutheran High Northeast falls from the rankings. In 'D-2', Humphrey St. Francis remains at number one, Bloomfield stays at number three, Plainview is once again seventh, and Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing remains tenth. In 'Six-Man', Harvard remains first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number three.