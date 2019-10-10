LCC's Schutte is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Noah Schutte of the Laurel/Concord/Coleridge football team.
In last Friday’s 68-29 victory over Madison, he had eight receptions for 156 yards and five touchdowns along with three two-point conversions. Schutte also had a 42 yard interception return. He had six touchdowns total on the evening. This season, Schutte has 35 receptions for 613 yards with nine touchdowns and seven two-point conversions and 31 tackles with three interceptions and a score. He was nominated by Coach Pat Arens. Congratulations to Noah Schutte of the Laurel/Concord/Coleridge football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.