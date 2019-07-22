Kristoffer Ventura wins Pinnacle Bank Championship; Norfolk’s Luke Kluver finishes at 297 (+13)

Kristoffer Ventura is the winner of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha for his second win on the Korn Ferry Tour in four weeks according to the Omaha World Herald.
Ventura, who collected $108,000 of the $600,000 purse, jumped him to number six in the season standings, and he’ll be on the PGA Tour next season. He birdied the first three par-3s yesterday and finished at 16-under after a closing 1-under 70 to win the event by two strokes. Scott Gutschewski of Omaha tied for ninth place at 275 (-9). He shot a 67 yesterday. Norfolk’s Luke Kluver, the only amateur to play this week, closed with a 79. The incoming freshman at Kansas carded a 76 on Saturday and finished at 297 (+13). Kluver has been invited to the Canadian Amateur in Nova Scotia in August. Yesterday’s attendance was announced at 16,879.