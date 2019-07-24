97.5 KEXL releases high school football broadcast docket

97.5 KEXL has released its upcoming 2019 high school football broadcast schedule.
Battle Creek will be covered in games with Shelby/Rising City and Hartington Cedar Catholic along with a contest versus Norfolk Catholic on 106 KIX. Pierce will be featured in matchups with Ord and Wayne. Osmond will be covered in games with Laurel/Concord/Coleridge and Riverside. Stanton will have contests showcased against Tekemah/Herman and Crofton. A game featuring Creighton at North Central will also be covered. 106 KIX’s schedule was released a couple of weeks ago and will focus on City of Norfolk teams.
97.5 KEXL Sportscasters Club Football Schedule
Date
Visitor
Home
Station
Pre/Kick-Off
Fri, Aug 30
Battle Creek
SHELBY/RISING CITY
97.5 KEXL
6:40/7:00
Fri, Sep 6
Stanton
TEKEMAH/HERMAN
97.5 KEXL
6:40/7:00
Fri, Sep 13
Pierce
ORD
97.5 KEXL
6:40/7:00
Fri, Sep 20
Laurel/Concord/Coleridge
OSMOND
97.5 KEXL
6:40/7:00
Fri, Sep 27
Wayne
PIERCE
97.5 KEXL
6:40/7:00
Fri, Oct 4
Crofton
STANTON
97.5 KEXL
6:10/6:30
Fri, Oct 11
Creighton
NORTH CENTRAL
97.5 KEXL
6:40/7:00
Fri, Oct 18
Battle Creek
HARTINGTON CC
97.5 KEXL
6:40/7:00
Thurs, Oct 24
Osmond
RIVERSIDE
97.5 KEXL
6:40/7:00
106 KIX Sportscasters Club Football Schedule
Date
Visitor
Home
Station
Pre/Tip-Off
Fri, Aug 30
Norfolk High
Columbus
106 KIX
6:30/7:00
Fri, Sep 6
Norfolk Catholic
David City Aquinas
106 KIX
6:30/7:00
Fri, Sep 13
Norfolk Catholic
St. Paul
106 KIX
6:30/7:00
Fri, Sep 20
LHNE
Wakefield
106 KIX
6:30/7:00
Thurs, Sep 26
Omaha South
Norfolk High
106 KIX
6:30/7:00
Fri, Sep 27
Howells/Dodge
LHNE
106 KIX
6:30/7:00
Fri, Oct 4
Norfolk High
Bellevue West
106 KIX
6:30/7:00
Fri, Oct 11
Norfolk Catholic
Battle Creek
106 KIX
6:30/7:00
Fri, Oct 18
LHNE
Madison
106 KIX
6:30/7:00
Fri, Oct 25
Norfolk High
Omaha Benson
106 KIX
6:30/7:00
Norfolk Catholic Playoff Run