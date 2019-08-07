Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup Matches get underway today at Omaha Country Club

The 2019 two-day Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup Matches get underway today at 8:00 AM at Omaha Country Club.
The event annually pits the best juniors from each state in Four-Ball, Foursome and Singles matches. Last year Nebraska put an end to Kansas’ seven consecutive victories, winning 10-6, but Kansas still leads the series 19-14. Nebraska is represented by Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes & Jake Kluver; Lincoln’s Josh Bartels & Connor Vandewege; Elkhorn’s Luke Gutschewski; York’s Reed Malleck; and Omaha’s Josh Peters & Charlie Zielinski. Three-time member Josh Peters of Omaha leads the squad fresh off his win at the Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship. Kluver tied for sixth place and Heimes was tenth at the event. Heimes tied for fourth and Kluver knotted for 14th place at the NSAA State Championship at Norfolk Country Club last May. The Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup Matches begin today with Four-Ball and Foursome matches, followed by Singles matches on Thursday.