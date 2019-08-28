Kansas City Royals to possibly be sold

Two people familiar with the situation tell The Associated Press that the ownership of the Kansas City Royals is open to the possibility of selling the franchise if the right buyer is found.
The Athletic reported yesterday that team owner David Glass was in discussions with a group led by Kansas City native and Cleveland Indians vice chairman John Sherman. But the depth of those discussions is unclear, and one person told the AP that the club has been open to offers for some time. Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Marcus Semien sparked the Oakland offense in a 2-1 win over the Royals, going 2-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Mike Fiers scattered eight hits in his 5 1/3 innings but managed to win his eleventh straight decision and improve to 13-3. The victory allowed the Athletics to move a game ahead of Tampa Bay for the second American League wild card. Kansas City falls to 46-87.