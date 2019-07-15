Juniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard from Sunday

Juniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard
B-3 Tournament at Valley
Bennington routed Wayne 9-1
Omaha Roncalli eliminated West Point 22-5
Blair topped Valley 7-2
B-5 Tournament at Central City
Twin River outlasted Doniphan/Trumbull 12-11
Fairfield eliminated Aurora 10-4
Central City Cornerstone beat Columbus Lakeview 7-6
C-1 Tournament at Pierce
Ponca eliminated Battle Creek 11-6
Pierce defeated Crofton 8-2
C-2 Tournament at Scribner
Hooper/Scribner outslugged Wisner/Pilger/Howells/Dodge 11-8
Tekemah/Herman topped Pender 6-4
Checking out the local schedule for today, at the B-3 Tournament at Valley, Wayne faces Blair in a 5:30 elimination game and Bennington takes on Omaha Roncalli at 8:00. At the B-5 Tournament at Central City, Twin River meets Columbus Lakeview in a 5:00 elimination game and Fairfield battles Central City Cornerstone at 7:30. At the C-1 Tournament at Pierce, Ponca plays Crofton in a 7:00 elimination contest. At the C-2 Tournament at Scribner, Hooper/Scribner meets Pender in a 7:00 elimination game.