Juniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard from Sunday

               Juniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard

               B-3 Tournament at Valley

               Bennington routed Wayne 9-1

               Omaha Roncalli eliminated West Point 22-5

               Blair topped Valley 7-2

               B-5 Tournament at Central City

               Twin River outlasted Doniphan/Trumbull 12-11

               Fairfield eliminated Aurora 10-4

               Central City Cornerstone beat Columbus Lakeview 7-6

               C-1 Tournament at Pierce

               Ponca eliminated Battle Creek 11-6

               Pierce defeated Crofton 8-2

               C-2 Tournament at Scribner

               Hooper/Scribner outslugged Wisner/Pilger/Howells/Dodge 11-8

               Tekemah/Herman topped Pender 6-4

      Checking out the local schedule for today, at the B-3 Tournament at Valley, Wayne faces Blair in a 5:30 elimination game and Bennington takes on Omaha Roncalli at 8:00.  At the B-5 Tournament at Central City, Twin River meets Columbus Lakeview in a 5:00 elimination game and Fairfield battles Central City Cornerstone at 7:30.  At the C-1 Tournament at Pierce, Ponca plays Crofton in a 7:00 elimination contest.  At the C-2 Tournament at Scribner, Hooper/Scribner meets Pender in a 7:00 elimination game.

