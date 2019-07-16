Juniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard from Monday

Photo Taken In Taiwan, Taipei

 Shaun Wang / EyeEm

               Juniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard

               B-3 Tournament at Valley

               Omaha Roncalli bested Bennington 5-2

               Wayne shutout Blair 8-0 behind Jacob Knifle’s no hitter

               B-5 Tournament at Central City

               Columbus Lakeview defeated Fairfield 5-2

               Central City Cornerstone routed Twin River 14-1

               C-1 Tournament at Pierce

               Crofton whipped Ponca 14-2

               C-2 Tournament at Scribner

               Hooper/Scribner eliminated Pender 3-1

At the B-3 Tournament at Valley, Wayne faces Omaha Roncalli in the championship game at 5:30 with an if necessary game to follow.  At the B-5 Tournament at Central City, Columbus Lakeview takes on Central City Cornerstone in the championship game at 5:00 with an if necessary game to follow.  At the C-1 Tournament at Pierce, Crofton battles Pierce in the championship game at 5:30 with an if necessary game to follow.  At the C-2 Tournament at Scribner, Hooper/Scribner plays Tekemah/Herman in the championship game at 6:00 with an if necessary game to follow.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 16, 2019

The Chicago Cubs have acquired catcher Martin Maldonado from the Royals for left-hander Mike Montgomery.  Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein announced the deal and added that All-Star catcher Willson Contreras was going on the ten-day injured list with a strain to the arch ar…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 15, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 15, 2019

Novak Djokovic has become the first man in 71 years to win Wimbledon after facing match points in the final, coming back to beat Roger Federer in an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker yesterday.  The top-seeded Serb outlasted Federer 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 in a match that lasted nearly fi…