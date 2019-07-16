Juniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard from Monday

Juniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard
B-3 Tournament at Valley
Omaha Roncalli bested Bennington 5-2
Wayne shutout Blair 8-0 behind Jacob Knifle’s no hitter
B-5 Tournament at Central City
Columbus Lakeview defeated Fairfield 5-2
Central City Cornerstone routed Twin River 14-1
C-1 Tournament at Pierce
Crofton whipped Ponca 14-2
C-2 Tournament at Scribner
Hooper/Scribner eliminated Pender 3-1
At the B-3 Tournament at Valley, Wayne faces Omaha Roncalli in the championship game at 5:30 with an if necessary game to follow. At the B-5 Tournament at Central City, Columbus Lakeview takes on Central City Cornerstone in the championship game at 5:00 with an if necessary game to follow. At the C-1 Tournament at Pierce, Crofton battles Pierce in the championship game at 5:30 with an if necessary game to follow. At the C-2 Tournament at Scribner, Hooper/Scribner plays Tekemah/Herman in the championship game at 6:00 with an if necessary game to follow.