Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 4, 2019

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys have reached agreement on a $90 million, six-year contract extension that will make Ezekiel Elliott the highest-paid running back in the NFL and end a holdout that lasted the entire preseason. The breakthrough was finalized this morning, the day of the team's first full workout for the opener at home against the New York Giants. Elliott, who has two years remaining on his current deal, will get $50 million guaranteed. The standoff between Dallas and the two-time NFL rushing champion came with the Cowboys holding high expectations coming off their first playoff win with Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott. They've won two NFC East titles in three seasons together. Although Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper are seeking long-term contracts in the final year of their rookie deals, getting an agreement with Elliott settles the most important issue as the Cowboys try to get past the divisional round for the first time since winning the last of the franchise's five Super Bowls during the 1995 season.
The Omaha World Herald reports that the California case involving Nebraska running back Maurice Washington has been delayed again, this time until Oct. 17, when a preliminary hearing may be set. The preliminary hearing was to be set for yesterday in Santa Clara County Superior Court, but the scheduling of that hearing has been delayed. Nebraska coach Scott Frost has said Washington will play until his legal case has been resolved. The decision, Frost said, was made in conjunction with the athletic department and university officials. Washington, 19, is accused of sending a ten-second video to a former girlfriend showing that girl, then 15, performing a sex act. Washington was not involved in the recording of the video or the sex act. The video was recorded in 2016, and Washington allegedly sent it in March 2018 when the two reconnected on social media. He faces a felony charge of possession of a video of a person under 18 engaging in or simulating sexual conduct. He also is charged with one misdemeanor count of sharing a recording without the person's consent. The Oct. 17 date falls during a bye week for the Huskers. In other Nebraska football news, the team fell from 24th to 25th in the Associated Press Poll but appeared in the Coaches’ Poll at 25. NU beat South Alabama 35-21 last Saturday.
The Northeast Hawks men’s golf team participated in the first day of the Blue River Classic held at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course in Lincoln. Midland University holds the lead after the first day with a 293. Iowa Western Community College is second at 296 while the Hawks are third with a 301. Iowa Western’s Dean Walsh holds the clubhouse lead with a 70. He leads by one stroke. Northeast’s Jordan Hart is tied for sixth place with a 74 and teammate Matthew Kingston is tied for tenth place at 75.
Local Schedule: NECC at Iowa Lakes CC at Estherville, IA (VB-7:00).
Friday Night: The Norfolk Catholic football team visits David City Aquinas at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Stanton is on the road in Tekemah to play Tekemah/Herman at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: Lincoln North Star 5-5 Nfk High 3-6 (SB DH); Nfk High 21-26-25-25 Grand Island 25-24-19-19 (VB); NC 25-25-25 West Point GACC 17-22-23 (VB); LHNE 25-25-25 Hartington CC 23-12-23 (VB); NC 216 Clarkson/Leigh 361 (GG Dual); Kansas 25-25-25 Nebraska-Omaha 11-16-23 (VB).
Final Atlanta 7 Toronto 2
Final Milwaukee 4 Houston 2
Final Chi Cubs 6 Seattle 1
Final Baltimore 4 Tampa Bay 2 (1st game)
Final Tampa Bay 2 Baltimore 0 (2nd game)
Final N-Y Yankees 10 Texas 1
Final Chi White Sox 6 Cleveland 5
Final Minnesota 6 Boston 5
Final Kansas City 6 Detroit 5
Final Oakland 7 L-A Angels 5
Final Philadelphia 6 Cincinnati 2
Final St. Louis 1 San Francisco 0
Final Washington 11 N-Y Mets 10
Final Miami 5 Pittsburgh 4 (10 Innings)
Final Arizona 2 San Diego 1
Final L-A Dodgers 5 Colorado 3
Final Washington 93 New York 77
Final Seattle 82 Phoenix 70
Final Los Angeles 70 Atlanta 60