Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Washington's Juan Soto delivered a bases-loaded single that scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader to give the Nationals a 4-3 comeback victory over the Brewers in the National League wild-card game. After Hader loaded the bases by hitting one batter, walking another and allowing a bloop single, Soto took a 96 mph fastball to right, and the ball skipped under outfielder Trent Grisham's glove. Washington will now face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.
The Baltimore Ravens posted a video and story on their website disputing that cornerback Marlon Humphrey choked Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. in Sunday's game. The video shows the scuffle between Humphrey and Beckham, who is pinned below Baltimore's defender. While the clip shows Humphrey's hands near Beckham's neck, the story said he "definitely did not choke" him. Browns coach Freddie Kitchens and several players scoffed at the idea the Ravens think Humphrey was not choking Beckham.
Two nights, two future walk-ons for the Nebraska football program this week. The Lincoln Journal Star report that Waverly standout Mason Nieman announced his verbal commitment to the Huskers on Twitter last night, the latest in a mini-run of in-state players to pledge to the program. Nieman just earned a walk-on offer from the Huskers on Monday after attending Saturday's loss to Ohio State on an unofficial visit, and he wasted no time deciding to play his college ball in Lincoln. Listed at 6’2 and 195 pounds, Nieman is a two-way standout at Waverly High. According to MaxPreps, he has 688 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns so far on the season. Nieman chose Nebraska over offers from places like Division II Minnesota State Mankato, Minnesota State Moorhead and Wayne State. He is the second walk-on to act quickly on an offer this week, joining Nate Boerkircher of Aurora, who received an offer on Saturday at the game and pulled the trigger Monday evening. Nieman is the fourth known walk-on for Nebraska in the 2020 class, joining Boerkircher, Norris' Ashton Hausmann and Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Xavier Trevino.
The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team swept Lutheran High Northeast in two sets last night at the Clayton and Vivian Andrews Activities Center as part of the Lady Eagles’ triangular. Scores of the match had the Lady Knights winning 25-18, 26-24. Hayden Wolf had eight kills and dug up 15 balls, Carly Marshall recorded 20 set assists, and Abby Miller added seven blocks in the win for Norfolk Catholic. Becca Gebhardt had seven kills and Chloe Spence recorded eleven set assists and eleven digs in the loss for the Lady Eagles. Lutheran High Northeast had swept Crofton earlier in the evening 25-17, 25-14 and the Lady Knights topped Crofton as well 25-18, 25-20. Norfolk Catholic, who won both matches from LHNE this season, improves to 10-3 while the Lady Eagles drop to 16-6. Lutheran High Northeast still leads the head-to-head matchup 12-9.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, the Northeast Hawks hosts Hawkeye Community College of Iowa at 7:00 and Nebraska is in New Brunswick, New Jersey to play Rutgers at 6:00. Elsewhere, the Northeast Hawks women and men’s soccer squads visit Mason City, Iowa to play North Iowa Area Community College starting with the women’s match at 1:00 and the Columbus Scotus Invite at Quail Run Golf Course has been cancelled. Norfolk Catholic was to have participated.
Local Schedule: Nebraska at Rutgers (VB-6:00); Hawkeye CC, IA at NECC (VB-7:00); NC at Columbus Scotus Inv. At Quail Run GC (GG-Ccd.); NECC at North Iowa Area CC at Mason City, IA (W&M Socc.1:00).
Friday Night: The Norfolk Panther football team visits Bellevue West at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Stanton entertains Crofton at 6:30. Pregame coverage at 6:10 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: Nfk High 26-25-25 Fremont 24-20-16 (VB); Nfk High at Columbus (SB DH-Ppd. To Thurs.-Rain); Oral Roberts 21-25-16-25-15 Nebraska-Omaha 21-25-16-25-15 (VB); Missouri St. 1 Nebraska-Omaha 0 (M. Socc.); Green Bay at Creighton (M. Socc.-Ccd.).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Connecticut 99 Washington 87